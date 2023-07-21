Aaron Rodgers reveals he sought advice from NHL veteran before finalizing Jets trade - "Important to bounce stuff off of those guys"

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has disclosed that he sought advice from Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski and former NFL signal-caller Carson Palmer before moving to his new franchise.

After 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets, along with first and fifth-round selections in the 2023 NFL draft, in exchange for first, second and sixth-round selections in the 2023 draft and a conditional second-round selection in the 2024 draft.

During his first training camp interview on Thursday, the veteran quarterback said he spoke to people from different sports on how to easily make the transition to a new team.

"I talked to a lot of friends actually in multiple sports who’ve played long careers in certain places. I enjoyed those conversations because a lot of them have been longtime members of a certain franchise, and then you move on. … I think it’s important to bounce stuff off of those guys."

Which teams has Joe Pavelski played for in NHL?

Joe Pavelski has spent 17 seasons in the NHL. The 39-year-old started his NHL career with the San Jose Sharks in 2006 and spent 13 seasons with the team. He was named an All-Star thrice during his tenure in San Jose.

Pavelski signed with the Dallas Stars as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 to begin a new chapter in his career.

