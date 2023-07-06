Elliotte Friedman, the esteemed Canadian sports journalist, recently caused quite a stir among NHL fans with a simple act: updating his Twitter profile picture. Friedman is known for his work as a hockey reporter for Sportsnet and as an NHL Network Insider.

Little did he know that this seemingly minor change would elicit a flurry of reactions from his dedicated followers.

The photo, shared by Friedman on his Twitter account, instantly caught the attention of NHL fans. The opinions were varied, as fans flocked to comment on the post.

One enthusiastic fan, clearly amused by the new profile picture, couldn't resist sharing their cheeky observation.

"Looks like you're desperately trying to hold in a crap."

Another fan, taking a different approach, playfully dubbed the journalist.

"Elliotte Rizzman."

In the midst of the fan reactions, one supporter saw Friedman in a different light altogether. He proclaimed:

"Bro looks like the ultimate sigma."

Amidst the array of reactions, there was also a fan who succinctly summed up their admiration.

"What a hottie."

John🇨🇦 @jken0608 @FriedgeHINC why does this look like a picture that would be used on a tinder profile from a guy who just got out of his second marriage @FriedgeHINC why does this look like a picture that would be used on a tinder profile from a guy who just got out of his second marriage

joseph 🇺🇦🏳️‍⚧️ @lovely_cornchip @FriedgeHINC elliotte stop your rizz is too powerful for me @FriedgeHINC elliotte stop your rizz is too powerful for me 💔

As Elliotte Friedman continues to provide insightful coverage of the NHL, his engaged and passionate fanbase will undoubtedly be eagerly awaiting his future posts and updates.

Elliotte Friedman recently commented on Alex DeBrincat's situation

Recent updates from NHL Insider, Elliotte Friedman have provided insight into the ongoing negotiations between Alex DeBrincat and his agent, as well as the teams interested in acquiring him.

According to Friedman, there is some tension between DeBrincat's camp and the Ottawa Senators. However, both parties recognize the importance of reaching an agreement, and it appears that a resolution is on the horizon. The negotiations are said to be in close proximity, indicating that a deal could be reached soon.

Friedman discussed the situation on the "32 Thoughts" podcast, stating:

"Although the team and the agent may not be pleased with each other at the moment, they need each other to make it happen. From what I've heard, they are not too far apart, and a resolution seems within reach."

Regarding potential suitors, Friedman initially mentioned the Vegas Golden Knights as a team that had shown interest in acquiring Alex DeBrincat. However, it seems that they are no longer in the running.

Furthermore, three of the teams involved in the discussions are known for having highly secretive general managers: Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders, Steve Yzerman of the Detroit Red Wings, and Pat Verbeek, also affiliated with the Red Wings. This adds an element of intrigue to the negotiations, as these GMs are known for their discreet approach.

Friedman emphasized this point, stating:

"Three of the teams involved are among the most secretive GMs in the NHL: Lou Lamoriello, Steve Yzerman, and Pat Verbeek."

As the negotiations continue, fans and analysts eagerly await the outcome, as DeBrincat's future in the NHL hangs in the balance.

