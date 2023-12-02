"Absolutely disgraceful" - NHL fans flame reporter for asking Connor Bedard "unprofessional" question about Corey Perry rumor

The prevailing injustice in Connor Bedards' current situation is not confined to his own awareness, it resonates among his teammates, Blackhawks management, coaches and anyone possessing a modicum of logic.

Despite Bedard's pristine record, marked by earning the NHL's Rookie of the Month award for November 2023 and enjoying unwavering family support, he has been unwittingly thrust into the Corey Perry saga through baseless social media rumors.

These rumors, bereft of truth or believability, falsely implicate his family in the misconduct leading to Perry's contract termination, subjecting the 18-year-old to heightened scrutiny as he navigates the NHL.

On Tuesday, Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson, visibly moved, grappled not only with the factual aspects of the Perry situation but also the unjust negative impact on Bedard.

On Friday, Connor Bedard, making his return to Western Canada where he spent his junior hockey years, got questioned from Winnipeg reporters regarding the speculation that his former Blackhawks teammate Corey Perry had a relationship with Bedard's mom.

Fans and analysts have displayed varied reactions to the behavior of the Winnipeg-based reporter questioning Connor Bedard.

An avid fan on X (formerly Twitter) said:

"what reporter asked him that? Absolutely disgraceful"

Another wrote:

"How unprofessional for them to ask an 18 year old kid that question. Never ceases to amaze me how low some media outlets will go."

Ben Pope, the reporter covering the Chicago Blackhawks for Suntimes, shared, the complete story on what happened:

Nevertheless, Bedard's grace under pressure in a highly challenging situation, one where a more seasoned player would likely have abruptly ended the line of questioning, underscored his extraordinary level of maturity.

What accomplishments has Connor Bedard achieved?

Born on July 17, 2005, Connor Bedard is a Canadian ice hockey center for the Chicago Blackhawks, drafted first overall in 2023, and previously excelled with the Regina Pats in the WHL.

Connor Bedard's ice hockey journey has been illustrious, marked by a series of outstanding achievements:

#1 First Draft Pick: The Chicago Blackhawks chose Bedard as the first overall selection in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

#2 IIHF Recognition: Bedard was honored as the inaugural recipient of the IIHF Male Player of the Year award.

#3 WHL Triumphs: During his third WHL season, Bedard clinched the Bob Clarke Trophy as the leading scorer and secured the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy for the league's most valuable player.

#4 CHL Accolades: Bedard earned recognition as the Canadian Hockey League's Top Scorer and Player of the Year.

#5 Global Success: Bedard's international success includes championship wins with the Canadian national under-18 team in 2021 and the Canadian national junior team in 2022 and 2023. His remarkable performance in the 2023 tournament established national and international points records, earning him the event's Most Valuable Player title.

These accomplishments underscore Bedard's extraordinary talent and unwavering dedication to ice hockey.

