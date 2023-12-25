"Absolutely disgusting": Connor Bedard and Trevor Zegras' "Michigan" goals impress P.K. Subban

Former NHL star P.K. Subban was mighty impressed by Connor Bedard and Trevor Zegras' "Michigan" goals, as he praised both players for their skillful displays.

On Saturday, the NHL fans witnessed two "Michigan" goals. Bedard, the first overall pick in this year's draft, scored the first one against the St. Louis Blues. The lacrosse-style goal came at 3:49 of the first period.

The 18-year-old phenom displayed remarkable precision and fineness as he slid the puck into his stick over Blues goalie Jordan Bennington's shoulder, effortlessly guiding the puck into the back of the net for his 13th goal of the season.

On the other hand, Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras produced the second "Michigan" goal of the night. He scored the lacrosse-style goal against the Seattle Kraken.

With 6:15 minutes remaining, Zegras skated behind Kraken's net to skillfully move the puck into his stick, beating Kraken's goalie Joey Daccord above his shoulder and inside the net.

Meanwhile, P.K. Subban was highly impressed by two players' skills as he took to his Instagram to praise the players, saying:

"Trevor Zegras Connor Bedard absolutely disgusting. If you didn't see it, I mean, you must be living in a hole because it's pretty much everywhere on the planet right now."

"I'm going to say people don't understand the difficulty as players. I've seen players anticipate plays on the ice. If you watch these guys when they're executing these goals, they're anticipating that the pucks are going to roll up."

"They're creating space for themselves. And in that moment, they expose not only the goaltender but all five players on the ice. I think it's absolutely awesome," Subban added.

Despite the two amazing goals, both Bedard and Zegras' teams ended up on the losing side. The Blackhawks lost 7-5 to the Blues, while the Ducks were beaten 3-2 by the Kraken.

How have Connor Bedard and Trevor Zegras fared this season?

Montreal Canadiens v Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard has performed exceptionally well in his rookie year. He's leading the Blackhawks in scoring, with 30 points through 13 goals and 17 assists in 33 games. The Blackhawks are 31st in the league standings with 21 points.

Pittsburgh Penguins v Anaheim Ducks

On the other hand, Trevor Zegras has struggled to find his form this season. The 22-year-old forward has notched up only three points through two goals and an assist in 13 games. Meanwhile, the Ducks are three points above the Blackhawks in the league standings.