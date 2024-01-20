"Absolutely joke": NHL fans react to Yanni Gourde's 2-game suspension for charging against Mattias Ekholm

Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde has landed in hot water with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. He is facing a two-game suspension without pay following a charging incident against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm during NHL Game No. 698 in Edmonton on Thursday, Jan. 18.
In the waning minutes of the game, with the Kraken trailing 3-2, Gourde delivered a forceful hit to Ekholm, resulting in a major penalty for charging. Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, and considering his average annual salary, Gourde is set to forfeit $53,819.44. The funds will be directed to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
The NHL community is abuzz with the breaking news, igniting a rollercoaster of emotions among fans in response to Yanni Gourdes' suspension. Speculation surrounding tensions between Gourde and the Oilers, notably with Connor McDavid, adds a layer of intrigue to the incident.
Social media platforms have transformed into a haven for avid hockey enthusiasts, serving as an outlet for expeditiously voicing their opinions on the leagues' determination.
As debates unfold online, one thing is certain – Yanni Gourde's absence from the upcoming games will have an impact on the Seattle Kraken’s performance, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his return to the ice.
Yanni Gourde's Current Season and Challenges with the Seattle Kraken
In the current NHL season, Yanni Gourde has been a key player for the Seattle Kraken, contributing significantly despite facing challenges early on. Having played in 45 games, Gourde showcased his offensive prowess with seven goals and 12 assists. His impact on the ice has been notable, solidifying his role within the team.
Gourdes' incredible journey with the Kraken commenced on July 21, 2021, when he was selected from the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL Expansion Draft. Although he faced a hurdle by missing the initial two months of the 2021–22 NHL season due to shoulder surgery, Gourdes' exceptional leadership qualities were duly recognized.
As a result, he was honored with the role of alternate captain for the Kraken, sharing the responsibilities with Jordan Eberle, Adam Larsson, and Jaden Schwartz.
Gourde made a triumphant return to the ice on October 19, effortlessly integrating into the team dynamic. Displaying versatility, he played on the top line alongside Schwartz and Eberle in a game against the New Jersey Devils.
As the season unfolds, Gourde makes a comeback following his suspension. His unwavering resilience and exceptional skill remain pivotal to the Seattle Kraken's overall performance, sparking anticipation among fans to witness his sustained influence on the ice.