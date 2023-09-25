Adam Fantilli discloses $34,800,000 Columbus Blue Jackets teammate's exceptional culinary skills

Patrik Laine, the Finnish sensation of the Columbus Blue Jackets, earned some praise from Adam Fantilli for his remarkable culinary skills. Laine signed a lucrative $34,800,000 contract with the Blue Jackets last year. He's proving that he's more than just a hockey superstar; he's also a wizard in the kitchen.

Laine's culinary journey began when he welcomed the organization's top prospect, Adam Fantilli, into his home for a few weeks this summer. What Fantilli experienced left him thoroughly impressed and eager to share the secret behind Laine's culinary success.

Adam Fantilli couldn't help but gush about Laine's cooking, especially his mastery of the air fryer. According to Fantilli, Laine whipped up incredible steaks, delectable chicken dishes and even a flawless batch of minute rice.

Fantilli told BlueJackets.com insider Jeff Svoboda:

“His cooking is unreal, I’m not even gonna lie. He’s a wizard with the air fryer. He made us some pretty good steaks in the air fryer and his chicken was really good, too. The minute rice was also pretty good. I’m telling you, he knows what he’s doing in the kitchen.”

Beyond savoring mouthwatering meals, Laine and Fantilli found their chemistry blossoming on the ice. During a recent scrimmage at Nationwide Arena, the duo, fast friends by then, set each other up for spectacular goals. Their on-ice chemistry appears to be translating well from the dinner table to the rink.

Laine, a seasoned veteran, saw potential in Fantilli, the third overall pick in the recent NHL draft. Recognizing the challenges that come with high expectations as an 18-year-old rookie, Laine and his girlfriend extended an invitation for Fantilli to stay with them. This gesture allowed the young prospect to acclimate to his new life in Central Ohio while forging a strong bond with Laine.

Adam Fantilli on Patrik Laine and his girlfriend

Adam Fantilli wholeheartedly embraced the opportunity and praised Laine and his girlfriend for their warm hospitality. Describing Laine, Fantilli said:

“Both he and his girlfriend have been phenomenal taking me in and being really outgoing and really welcoming. I’ve gotten to know him pretty well that way. He’s a joy to be around. I always love just messing around and being really upbeat around him to get him smiling and get him going. I’ve enjoyed it a lot."

First-year Blue Jackets head coach Pascal Vincent, who knows Laine well from their time in Winnipeg, commended the Finnish right wing's kind-hearted nature.

The chemistry between Laine and Fantilli, both on and off the ice, bodes well for the Blue Jackets.