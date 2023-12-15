Adam Fantilli Hometown: Exploring Columbus Blue Jackets rookie's early hockey life in Toronto

Adam Fantilli is a 19-year-old rookie playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL. He is one of the top rookies in the league and was drafted by the Blue Jackets with the No. 3 pick at the 2023 draft.

Fantilli was born on Oc. 12, 2004, to Guliano and Julia Fantilli. He hails from Nobletown, Ontario, and was raised in Toronto.

Fantilli, a GTHL product, made his professional hometown debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, Dec. 14. Despite being a Toronto native, Adam Fantilli grew up rooting for the Leafs' archrivals, the Boston Bruins.

Fantilli spoke to the media ahead of his hometown game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, recalling where he was when the Boston Bruins stunned the Leafs by rallying from a 4-1 deficit for a 5-4 overtime win in Game 7 of Round 1 to eliminate Toronto from the 2013 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Here's what Fantilli said (via Toronto Star):

“We were driving home from practice and I heard everything that was going on,” said Fantilli, who was nine years old at the time. “So my dad pulled over, we went into a Montana's and I just watched the rest of the game and it was amazing.”

He added:

“My dad was a huge Bruins fan and brainwashed me into it,” said Fantilli. “I only ever came [to Scotiabank] when the Bruins were playing Toronto. So it was always awesome when I'd leave and the B's won. And I was just smiling the whole way home on the subway and everybody was all upset.”

Adam Fantilli has been a key player for the Columbus Blue Jackets, driving the offense up front. He was among the top class of this year's draft alongside Connor Bedard, who was drafted No. 1 by the Chicago Blackhawks, and Leo Carlsson, who was selected No. 2 by the Anaheim Ducks.

Meanwhile, his hometown debut game against the Maple Leafs ended with the Blue Jackets winning in overtime (6-5).

How has Adam Fantilli fared in his rookie year?

Columbus Blue Jackets v New York Islanders

Adam Fantilli has been just as good as advertised among the 2023 draft class, which is also one of the best in recent years, featuring top talents. In his rookie year, Fantilli has performed exceptionally well.

The 19-year-old forward is the fourth-leading scorer for the team this season, with 16 points through eight goals and as many assists in 30 games. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are eighth in the Metro division with 23 points after 30 games. Overall, they are 28th in the league standings.