Adam Fantilli injury: What happened to the Columbus Blue Jackets rookie forward?

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Adam Fantilli sustained an apparent injury to his leg during Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Kraken.

The incident unfolded in the second period when Fantilli got himself injured in a play against Seattle's Jared McCann, and it appeared the rookie took a skate blade to his leg in the process.

Fantilli hobbled off to the locker room following the play. The Blue Jackets later announced that Fantilli had sustained a lower-body injury and would not return to complete the game against the Seattle Kraken.

"INJURY UPDATE: #CBJ forward Adam Fantilli suffered a lower body injury in the 2nd period and will not return to tonight’s game."

Expand Tweet

The 19-year-old forward spent 7:30 minutes on the ice for a total of nine shifts before exiting the game.

Fantilli was drafted No. 3 overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2023 draft. He's played 48 games in his rookie season, recording 27 points through 12 goals and 15 assists.