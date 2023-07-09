Adam Fantilli has been "massively disappointed" by the recent Marvel movies

Adam Fantilli, the talented ice hockey center for the Columbus Blue Jackets, recently expressed his deep love for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) during an engaging conversation on the popular Spittin' Chiclets podcast.

When co-host Paul Bissonnette inquired about Fantilli's fondness for the Avengers and similar movies, the youngster stated:

"Recently, I got to throw a disclaimer. Recently, the last couple of movies have been not as good. I've been a little disappointed, but I just love them."

In response to Bissonnette's question about the appeal of the MCU, Fantilli elaborated:

"I just kind of, like, grew up loving those types of movies."

Fantilli couldn't help but express his feelings regarding the declining quality of the more recent movies. However, as a fan growing up, Fantilli's admiration for the MCU was unwavering. His connection to the movies even extended beyond his own experiences, as he discovered that his teammates, Cody Glass and Devin Levi, were also ardent Marvel enthusiasts. Fantilli enthusiastically shared:

"While we were overseas, I kind of figured out Cody Glass and Devin Levi were both massive Marvel fans as well. So we were all kind of talking about it."

Fantilli recounted a moment when his parents surprised him and his teammates with a special outing to watch the new Doctor Strange movie in Latvia. He recalled:

"My parents came in, so I had to go to dinner, but them, too, went out to go watch the new Doctor Strange movie in Latvia. So it was kind of crazy."

However, despite the excitement surrounding these past experiences, Fantilli didn't shy away from his disappointment with the recent Marvel releases.

Ryan Whitney, one of the podcast hosts, interjected with a lighthearted comment when Fantilli shared his thoughts. Whitney playfully exclaimed:

"Hey, luc comes in with a cigar and a beer. He's like, what up, Nerds?"

Adam Fantilli's candid expression of disappointment with the recent Marvel movies reveals the intricate nature of being a dedicated fan.

Adam Fantilli was drafted third overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. As a freshman at the University of Michigan, Fantilli excelled, leading in goals and points and winning the prestigious Hobey Baker Award, a rare achievement for a freshman.

Adam Fantilli has represented Canada in international competitions, including the Winter Youth Olympics and the World U18 Championships. Fantilli contributed significantly to Canada's gold medal victories in the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships and the 2023 IIHF World Championship.

