Adam Fantilli shares heartbreaking news regarding family member

Columbus Blue Jackets rookie Adam Fantilli shared devastating news regarding his family member in a post-game interview following Thursday's 7-3 loss to the New York Islanders.

In a heart-wrenching, emotionally charged moment, Fanitlli revealed that his grandmother, Mariola Andrusky, who had been battling cancer, passed away last week.

These past few days on the ice have been an immeasurable challenge for the No. 3 pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets:

"Adam Fantilli said postgame his grandmother Mariola, whose cancer battle he talked about last month for Hockey Fights Cancer, passed away last week. “The last couple games I’ve been going extra hard for her,” he said after a three-point night."

Fantilli used to live at his grandparents' home in Nobleton, Ontario. His grandmother, Mariola, who used to chauffer him to school and for hockey practice, played a big role in Adam Fantilli's life while he was growing up.

Mariola moved to Canada from Poland at a very young age. However, she did not develop a love for hockey as her grandson did. Nevertheless, she was always there by Fantilli's side to support him in his career.

She also traveled from Canada to Columbus to see her grandson's debut game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 12, the same day Fantilli turned 19.

Last month, during Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Fantilli revealed that his grandmother was diagnosed with cancer when he was playing collegiate hockey. Fantilli also revealed that she had been fighting a couple of tumors as well and was undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

How has Adam Fantilli fared in his rookie year?

Fantilli was drafted No. 3 by the Columbus Blue Jackets at this year's NHL draft. He made his debut on his 19th birthday in a 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 12.

The Blue Jackets rookie scored his debut goal in a 5-4 win (OT) over the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 21. So far, Fantilli has performed brilliantly in his rookie year. He is the third-leading scorer for the Blue Jackets, with 15 points (seven goals and eight assists) in 28 games.

Fantilli will look to add to his tally when he laces up his skates against the St. Louis Blues on Friday.