Adam Fantilli stats: How many goals & points did University of Michigan prospect have last season?

Adam Fantilli's hockey career has been marked by impressive performances and significant contributions to his teams. In the 2020-21 regular season, playing for the Chicago Steel in the USHL, he participated in 49 games, demonstrating his well-rounded skill set. Fantilli showcased his ability to both score and assist, accumulating 18 goals and 18 assists for a total of 36 points.

Additionally, he maintained good discipline on the ice, with only 22 penalty minutes. His overall play was reflected in his plus-minus rating of 17, indicating his positive impact on the team's goal differential.

Moving on to the playoffs, Fantilli continued his strong performance, showcasing his consistency and playmaking abilities. In eight games, he contributed significantly, tallying eight goals and one assist for a total of nine points. Despite facing tougher competition in the playoffs, Fantilli maintained his composure and continued to be a key offensive threat for his team.

In the subsequent season, 2021-22, Fantilli once again played for the Chicago Steel in the USHL. This time, he appeared in 54 games, indicating his durability and reliability as a player. Throughout the regular season, he showcased exceptional offensive prowess, recording an impressive 37 goals and 37 assists, accumulating an outstanding 74 points.

However, along with his offensive contributions, Fantilli also demonstrated his physical presence on the ice, as evidenced by his 93 penalty minutes.

Transitioning to the playoffs, Fantilli's performance remained noteworthy, even though it was on a smaller scale. In three games, he managed to register one assist, adding to his overall playoff contributions. Despite the limited number of games, Fantilli's impact was undeniable, as he consistently found ways to contribute to and support his team's success.

In the most recent season, 2022-23, Fantilli joined the University of Michigan's hockey program, competing in the Big-10 conference. Throughout the regular season, he played in 36 games, demonstrating his adaptability to a new level of competition.

Adam Fantilli's offensive abilities were once again on display, as he scored an impressive 30 goals and provided 35 assists, accumulating 65 points. His contributions were crucial in driving his team's success. Additionally, Fantilli showcased his physicality, accumulating 67 penalty minutes throughout the season.

Adam Fantilli: Rising star and top prospect for the 2023 NHL Entry Draft

Adam Fantilli, the Canadian college ice hockey center for the University of Michigan, has emerged as a top prospect for the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Widely projected to be selected second overall by the Anaheim Ducks, Fantilli has showcased exceptional skills and talent on the ice.

As a freshman, he led the University of Michigan in goals and points, earning recognition as a standout player. His remarkable performance led to him becoming the third freshman in history to win the Hobey Baker Award, an accolade given to the top player in college hockey.

Fantilli's hockey IQ, versatility, and offensive prowess have impressed scouts and analysts, making him a coveted prospect for NHL teams.

