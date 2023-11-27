Adam Fox injury update: Rangers receive major boost regarding $66,500,000 star

The New York Rangers received good news as their star player, Adam Fox, will return to the ice rink following an absence due to injury.

Dan Rosen, a senior writer for the NHL, shared the news on X that Fox was spotted wearing his jersey and actively participating in the Rangers' morning skate.

Although Adam Fox won't be able to play in tonight’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, there are indications suggesting that he will likely be back in action on Wednesday when the Rangers face off against the Detroit Red Wings.

Expand Tweet

Fox's injury occurred on November 2 during a collision with Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho, and he has been out since. Nonetheless, despite his injury during the game, the Rangers won 2-1 at Madison Square Garden.

The return of Adam Fox, who inked a 7-year contract with the Rangers valued at $66,500,000, will provide a boost to the team. His contract includes a signing bonus of $17,500,000 and a yearly salary of $9,500,000. For the 2023–24 season, Fox will receive a salary of $12,000,000, with his cap hit amounting to $9,500,000.

Fox’s successful recovery and comeback will significantly enhance the team’s performance, thereby increasing their prospects in the upcoming matches.

New York Rangers’ performance this season

The Rangers stand at 15-3-1 this season after winning 7-4 against the Boston Bruins in their last game. The team has been scoring 3.42 goals per game while allowing 2.32 goals per game on average. Their power play success rate is 30%, and their penalty kill effectiveness is 85.7%.

Artemi Panarin has emerged as a standout player for the Rangers, and he has accumulated a total of 28 points in 19 games. Chris Kreider has also played a key role in the team’s offense, with 13 goals and seven assists in 19 games.

Netminder Jonathan Quick has been exceptional for the team, with a record of 6-0-1. He boasts a .930 save percentage along with an average of two goals allowed per game.