Adam Fox injury: Why did Rangers defenseman leave game against Hurricanes?

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox left Thursday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes after sustaining a lower-body injury. During the first period of the game, Fox had a knee-to-knee collision with Carolia's forward Sebastian Aho near the offensive zone.

The collision appeared to be the worst for the Rangers defenseman, and following that, Aho was able to quickly get back on his feet while Fox stayed down on the ice before eventually leaving for the locker room.

Fox did not return to the ice following that, and he was replaced by Erik Gustafsson in the Blue Shirts' first defensive unit. Adam Fox is in his fifth year with the Rangers.

He's a key player for the Blue Shirts on the blue line. This season, the 2021 Norris Trophy winner has accumulated 11 points through three goals and eight assists in nine games.

There's currently no word on the severity of Adam Fox's injury. Head coach Peter Laviolette said that the player will be evaluated on Friday.

Adam Fox's New York Rangers beat the Carolina

Hurricanes

The New York Rangers (8-2-0) hosted the Carolina Hurricanes (6-5-0) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. The Blue Shirts beat the Hurricanes 2-1 in the end.

In the first period, Chris Kreider gave the Blue Shirts a 1-0 lead at 2:41 after putting the puck back into the net for a slap shot with an assist from Artemi Panarin. Just before the halfway mark, Seth Jarvis' snap-shot goal tied the game 1-1 for the Hurricanes.

The second period saw no goals from either of the teams. The Rangers had four shots on goal compared to the Hurricanes' nine. Coming into the third period, Will Cuylle's goal stood as the winner for the Blue Shirts. Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves with a .963 SV% for the Blue Shirts between the pipes.

The Rangers will next be up against the Minnesota Wild (3-4-2) on Nov. 4. The puck drops at 8:00 p.m. ET.