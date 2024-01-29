Adam Johnson investigation: Senior coroner puts inquiry into former NHL player's "freak" death on hold

The investigation into the death of former NHL and Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson has encountered a temporary halt as the senior coroner overseeing the case, Tanyka Rawden, decided to suspend proceedings.

Johnson, 29, lost his life in what was described as a "freak accident" during a Challenge Cup match against the Sheffield Steelers on Oct. 28.

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) initiated an investigation, leading to the arrest of an individual in November on suspicion of manslaughter. The detained person has since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

According to Dan Sheldon of The Athletic, Rawden, conducting the inquiry at Sheffield Coroner’s Court, opted to pause her examination until July 26. However, she clarified that if SYP concludes its investigation and no charges are filed before that date, the coroner will resume her inquiry.

The decision to suspend the investigation is grounded in the possibility that the arrested individual might face charges related to the homicide of Johnson. The senior coroner invoked Paragraph 1(2)(a) of Schedule 1 to the Coroners and Justice Act 2009, which allows for such suspensions in cases where criminal charges may be pending.

A statement released on Jan. 26 provided insights into Rawden’s assessment of the situation. It acknowledged the progress made by SYP since the opening of the inquest on Nov. 3, highlighting the arrest and questioning of a suspect.

The statement read,

“If South Yorkshire Police determine before July 26, 2024, that no person will be charged with a homicide offence involving the death of the deceased, the coroner will resume her investigation upon receiving notification of that decision.”

SYP Detective Becs Horsfall on Adam Johnson's ongoing police inquiries

SYP Detective chief superintendent Becs Horsfall, on Nov. 14, shed light on the nature of the ongoing police inquiries into Adam Johnson's death. The statement published on the SYP website reads,

“Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events that led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances.

"“We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation."