Adam Johnson’s aunt demands "justice" for ex-NHL star who was killed following controversial kick by Matt Petgrave

The family of former NHL player Adam Johnson is grappling with his tragic death. Kari Johnson, who is John's aunt, is demanding justice following his fatal incident during a game in England's Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL).

On Saturday, the 29-year-old Johnson, who had previously played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL, suffered a horrific accident during a game while playing for the Nottingham Panthers.

He was struck by a skate blade, which severed his carotid artery, causing his death. The incident occurred when Adam Johnson was accidentally cut by the skate of Matt Petgrave, a player on the opposing Sheffield Steelers.

Kari Johnson expressed her belief that Petgrave did not intend to harm her nephew but emphasized the recklessness of his actions. She has called for a thorough investigation into the incident, seeking justice for Adam.

Kari stated while speaking from her home in Minnesota:

"It was very reckless. I just want them [authorities investigating] to get it right. We are looking for justice for Adam."

South Yorkshire Police is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Adam Johnson's death, which the Nottingham Panthers described as a "freak accident."

Kari, who watched the game in real-time with Adam's parents, criticized Petgrave's actions, particularly after reviewing numerous replays of the incident. She argued that the movement was "totally unnecessary" and did not belong in the realm of hockey.

Kari Johnson insisted:

“We are absolutely calling for a complete investigation, You don’t take your leg and kick somebody and cut their throat. I’m sorry.

“My nephew was 6-feet tall, and whether you lost your balance or not, to have that leg come up that high and do a kicking motion like he did, that is just unacceptable.”

She further added:

“I think the actions were unnecessary. It was just unnecessary. Nobody touched him. I’ve watched that video hundreds of times. That’s not a hockey play, that’s not a check. I understand that every team has an enforcer, per se, on their team."

Family of Adam Johnson mourns Tragic Loss

The family and friends of Adam Johnson are mourning his passing and seeking answers. Kari said:

“I’m sure Mr. Petgrave probably didn’t even think about the consequences could be of that happening, but there comes a time when you have to realize, that’s not hockey.

"And I’m sure he’s going through a lot too, but he took our boy. There are a few of us in the family that think it was a totally unnecessary, very, very bad action to take.”

Kari acknowledged that she would accept the outcome of the investigation. But she insisted:

“If they find against what I feel, I will have to accept that. But I’ve felt throughout it’s very, very reckless and unnecessary, It took a life. I don’t want to see it for someone else.”