Adam Johnson's death has NHL equipment companies scampering to meet demand for neck guards

The unexpected death of Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson during an Elite Ice Hockey League game in England left the hockey world in a state of shock, prompting an unexpected surge in demand for neck guards. Johnson, 29, tragically lost his life on October 28 when his throat was slashed by an opponent's skate blade.

In the wake of this devastating incident, NHL equipment companies are struggling to meet the sudden and heightened demand for neck guards.

The New York Post reports a "glut of back-orders on file" as players across the league seek additional protection in the aftermath of Johnson's untimely death.

New York Rangers center Nick Bonino, deeply affected by Johnson's passing, reportedly placed an order for a one-piece neck protection device immediately after the tragic incident. However, faced with the overwhelming demand and back-orders, Bonino took matters into his own hands and procured a neck guard through the online marketplace Amazon.

The tragic nature of Johnson's death shows the importance of prioritizing player safety, leading to a reassessment of the protective gear used in the sport.

Adam Johnson's passing remains under investigation by the South Yorkshire Police, and the hockey community continues to mourn the loss of a talented player.

Adam Johnson's celebration of life service

Adam Johnson, who had previously played 13 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins, was remembered in a poignant celebration of life service at Hibbing Memorial Arena in Hibbing, Minnesota. Family and friends gathered to pay their respects to a beloved individual described as thoughtful, patient, and genuinely authentic.

Ryan Wolfe, Johnson's fiancée, publicly shared a heartfelt letter intended for the man she had intended to marry. She called Johnson her everything, and added:

"You've been so amazingly supportive and kind to me since the day we met. And I couldn't have been more grateful for it. I always thought that maybe if I was lucky enough, after a lifetime together, that I might start to be more like you." (via New York Post).

Adam Johnson's obituary reads:

"He was many things to many people, but to those who were lucky enough to be loved by Adam knew he was thoughtful, patient and genuinely authentic. He loved his fiancee, family, and friends above all else. His loving and quiet demeanor will be eternally missed."

The increased demand for neck guards shows some players have finally realized that it's imperative to protect oneself to minimize the risk of severe injuries on the ice.