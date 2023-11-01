Adam Johnson's demise prompts former NHL player who cheated death to advocate for major changes

Trent McCleary, a former NHL player who miraculously survived a life-threatening incident on the ice in 2000, is now speaking out about the profound impact of Adam Johnson's tragic demise and advocating for significant changes in the sport.

The hockey community is still reeling from the devastating 'freak accident' that claimed the life of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson in England, an incident witnessed by 8,000 horrified fans.

McCleary, who had a career playing for the Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins, and Montreal Canadiens, saw his own playing days cut short in 2000 when a slap shot to the throat left him unable to breathe, and he lost consciousness before being rushed to the hospital.

Nearly a quarter of a century later, news of Johnson's death triggered traumatic flashbacks for McCleary. He empathizes deeply with Johnson's family and friends, recognizing the sheer tragedy of the accident.

McCleary told the New York Post,

"Absolutely. I’m human. I absolutely feel for his family, for his friends. It’s a horrible accident."

For McCleary, the incident is a painful reminder of his own close call, and he has chosen not to watch any footage of the fatal event. Having previously seen videos of similar incidents involving Clint Malarchuk and Richard Zednik, he believes there's no need to witness such traumatic events.

McCleary said,

"But I can only imagine because I’ve seen the Clint Malarchuk video. I’ve seen the Richard Zednik video. It’s something you don’t really need to see."

Clint Malarchuk, a former Buffalo Sabres goaltender, survived a neck injury from a blade in 1989 but experienced long-lasting mental health issues. The NHL now strongly recommends the use of neck guards but hasn't made them mandatory.

McCleary, who endured a fractured larynx and a collapsed lung, advocates for extra protection but understands why players might be reluctant to wear neck guards consistently. McCleary believes it's crucial for players to recognize the potential risks.

More about Adam Johnson's on ice incident

Former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson's untimely death occurred during a Nottingham Panthers vs. Sheffield Steelers game at Sheffield's Utilita Arena. In the second period, Johnson suffered a catastrophic neck injury after being struck by Matt Petgrave of the Sheffield Steelers.

Despite Adam Johnson's initial bravery in moving away from the scene, he later collapsed, prompting the game's suspension for immediate medical attention. Tragically, Johnson couldn't be saved. The incident is considered accidental by the hockey community, rallying around Petgrave. However, ongoing police investigations seek to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

