In a poignant memorial service at Hibbing Memorial Arena in Minnesota, family and friends gathered to remember the life of former NHL player Adam Johnson, who tragically died Oct. 29 while playing for the Nottingham Panthers in England. Johnson's fiancée, Ryan Wolfe, delivered a heartbreaking eulogy that resonated with love, memories and the pain of loss.

Wolfe expressed her enduring love for Johnson, stating that she will never stop thinking about him:

“Hi babe, I want you to know how much I love you and adore you. You’ve been so amazingly supportive and kind to me since the day we met, and I couldn’t have been more grateful for it."

In an emotional letter, she shared the deep connection they had, describing Adam Johnson as a special person:

"I always thought that maybe if I was lucky enough, after a lifetime together I might start to be more like you. You are such a special person. You have the best sense of humor, the biggest heart, the quickest wit and the kindest soul."

Wolfe highlighted his loyalty, dedication and intelligence, noting that he seemed to have life figured out.

"You’re unbelievably loyal, dedicated and smart," Wolfe said. "You’re so, so smart. Whether it came to school or life in general. You just seem to have it all figured out, which gave me so much peace and comfort and made me feel like we could do anything or be anything and we’d be OK. We’d be happy.”

Adam Johnson, Ryan Wolfe, and their unconditional love

Reflecting on their plans, Ryan Wolfe revealed Adam Johnson's dreams of starting a farm, opening a coffee shop, or embracing the role of a stay-at-home dad. She emphasized feeling incredibly lucky to have been loved by him.

"I’m so lucky to have loved you and been unconditionally loved by you, Wolfe said. "You made me so insanely happy and it feels like an understatement to say we were boyfriend and girlfriend or fiancées.

"I’ve never really felt like there was a label that could describe us, how well we fit, how in sync and aware of one another we were, how we agreed about everything under the sun, even if sometimes you liked to disagree with me on little things like the quickest way home or the best brand of peanut butter."

Wolfe said, capturing the depth of their relationship:

“To me, you were everything. You were my home, my best friend, my sounding board, my rock, my safe haven and the love of my life. I’m never going to stop thinking about you, missing you and loving you until we can be together again. I love you.”

Despite the heartbreak, Wolfe concluded her eulogy with a vow to keep Johnson's memory alive.

The memorial service was a tribute to a life lost too soon, leaving a mark on all those who knew and loved Adam Johnson.

Also read: Who is Adam Johnson's girlfriend?