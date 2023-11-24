Adam Johnson’s fiancée shares tear-jerking message for ex-Penguins star on social media

In a heart-wrenching tribute, Ryan Wolfe, the fiancee of late hockey player Adam Johnson, commemorated the one-month anniversary of his tragic demise.

Johnson, a 29-year-old player for the Nottingham Panthers, lost his life in an on-ice accident on October 28. The incident unfolded during a game against the Sheffield Steelers when he was struck in the neck by an opponent's skate, witnessed by approximately 8,000 fans at Sheffield's Utilita Arena.

Ryan Wolfe took to Instagram to share memories of her time with Johnson. On Thanksgiving, she posted a series of photos and videos, expressing gratitude for the moments they shared. One poignant image captured Wolfe kissing Johnson's cheek, accompanied by a heartfelt caption:

"Thankful for our memories and life together. Wish we could've had more babe. Missing you so much every single day, love you Adam."

The visual journey continued with a carousel of snapshots and clips. In one of them, Johnson was singing along to Katy Perry's 'Last Friday Night' while driving. The photos depicted the couple in various settings — wrapped in each other's arms with a luminous love sign in the background, sharing intimate moments and even holding a baby in one image.

Wolfe's tribute extended beyond mere images; video clips showcased Johnson engaged in simple pleasures, such as skimming rocks as the sun set and drawing their initials inside a heart in the sand.

Additionally, solo photos of Johnson, including one with him holding a puck in a Pittsburgh Penguins t-shirt, his former NHL team, were shared by Wolfe. The final slide in Wolfe's tribute featured her wearing the engagement ring.

More from the day Adam Johnson suffered the fatal injury

The incident occurred in the second period when Johnson sustained a severe neck injury from Sheffield player Matt Petgrave, who lost balance after a prior collision. Despite initially skating away, Johnson eventually collapsed, with visible bleeding through his jersey.