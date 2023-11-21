Adam Johnson's tragic death prompts Tampa Bay Lightning forward to wear neck guard

Forward Cole Koepke of the Tampa Bay Lightning was shocked to hear about his friend Adam Johnson's death. Johnson died tragically in Sheffield, England, after suffering a fatal injury from a skate blade cutting his throat during a game.

Koepke recalled the moment, highlighting the profound impact of the tragedy:

“Can’t put it into words, You can’t. You don’t think it could happen. It’s a game we’ve all been playing forever, and I don’t know if it’s just terrible.”

This unforeseen incident prompted Koepke to take a precautionary measure to protect himself on the ice. He became the first Lightning player to don a turtleneck-like guard around his neck during gameplay. The NHL does not mandate using such equipment, but Koepke's decision reflects a personal commitment to safety. Koepke said:

“All the times that you’ve laced up your skates, from when you were a kid till now, it’s something you don’t ever think of that could happen, and it’s just — I don’t know how. Hard to put into words."

Koepke and Johnson, Minnesota natives, shared more than love for the game. They were Bulldogs, having graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Koepke recalled:

“He was just a great guy. He’s always happier on the rink. He’s always giving you a little jolt on the ice, and he’s just a great person."

"He’s a great player, but I think everyone that knew him knew the impact he could have on people. I want everyone to remember how amazing of a person he was.”

Despite the tragedy, Koepke aims to keep Johnson's memory alive, emphasizing the qualities that made his friend exceptional:

“It just doesn’t bother me to wear the neck guard, so I don’t see a reason for me not to wear it. Seems like the right thing to do.”

The incident in which Adam Johnson lost his life

On October 28, the Nottingham Panthers suffered a devastating loss. Adam Johnson, the 29-year-old former Pittsburgh Penguins player from Minnesota, had lost his life during a game against the Sheffield Steelers at Sheffield's Utilita Arena.

In the second period, Johnson suffered a fatal blow to the neck from Sheffield player Matt Petgrave, who lost balance after a prior collision. Though Johnson initially skated away, he later collapsed, visibly bleeding through his jersey.

The devastating incident left spectators in shock as Johnson started bleeding from the neck immediately afterward. The fatal on-ice incident claimed his life.