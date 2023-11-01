Adam Johnson's tragic demise prompts league to postpose Steelers and Panthers' fixtures

The Elite Ice Hockey League has made the difficult decision to postpone its midweek fixtures following the tragic death of Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson.

The young athlete's life was cut short in a horrifying accident during a Challenge Cup match against the Sheffield Steelers, as he suffered a fatal cut to his neck from a skate. This devastating incident sent shockwaves through the hockey community, prompting EIHL to postpone the games.

"The Elite League can confirm that games scheduled for both Tuesday and Wednesday will be postponed," said the EIHL.

The league announced that matches are set to resume from Saturday, November 4, with one significant exception: the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers will not be returning to the ice at that time.

Instead, the league has opted to pay fitting tributes to Adam Johnson when the games begin again, recognizing the profound impact of his untimely passing.

"Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers will not return to the ice this weekend, and we would continue to ask everyone to support these clubs through what is an intensely difficult time."

The statement from the Elite Ice Hockey League reflected the collective grief and shock that has gripped the hockey world. The decision to postpone midweek fixtures was a clear sign that the hockey community needed time to come to terms with the heart-wrenching loss of one of its own.

In response to this tragic incident, the English Ice Hockey Association has taken proactive measures to enhance player safety. Starting in 2024, players will be required to wear neck guards during all on-ice activities.

It was reported that Adam Johnson was not wearing a neck guard during the fateful match, and this move is aimed at preventing similar accidents in the future.

"On Monday, the English Ice Hockey Association announced it would be mandatory for players to wear a neck guard during 'all on-ice activities' from 2024 onwards."

The outpouring of support and condolences for Adam Johnson and his family has been tremendous. The league has promised to organize appropriate and meaningful tributes to Johnson as the games resume, recognizing the need for a collective mourning process.

"All games taking place this weekend will be organized with appropriate and fitting tributes to Adam Johnson."

Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby on Adam Johnson

In a heartfelt tribute, Johnson's former NHL team, the Pittsburgh Penguins, also paid their respects. Sidney Crosby, the team's captain and Johnson's former teammate, spoke of the profound impact that Johnson had on those who knew him.

Johnson was remembered as a great guy, a fantastic teammate, and someone who cherished the opportunity to play in the NHL.

Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby, who played alongside Johnson, said:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. He's just a great guy, a great team-mate. An awesome attitude when he was here. [He] was just generally happy to be playing in the NHL. So it's heartbreaking that that's happened."