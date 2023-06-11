Adin Hill achieves a first, wins 10 of his first 15 postseason games

In a remarkable turn of events, Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights has etched his name in NHL history.

The goaltender, who didn't make his postseason debut until the second round, has become the player to register ten wins in a postseason after not playing in the opening round. Hill's extraordinary performance has propelled the Golden Knights to the brink of glory, as they're just one win away from claiming the coveted Stanley Cup.

Hill's postseason campaign has been nothing short of sensational. Thrust into action during the second round, the 27-year-old netminder showcased immense composure and skill. With each passing game, Hill's confidence has grown, and his impact on the ice has become increasingly evident.

The Golden Knights coaching staff and Hill's teammates have praised him for his unwavering focus and ability to step up when his team needed him the most. His calm demeanor under pressure has inspired his teammates as they seek hockey's ultimate prize.

As the Golden Knights prepare for the final battle, all eyes will be on Adin Hill. Can he maintain his incredible form and take his team all the way? Hockey fans eagerly await the conclusion of this captivating chapter in NHL history.

Adin Hill's reputation in the Vegas Golden Knights jersey has reached new heights following his exceptional performances in the opening two games of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers.

Once again, Hill proved his worth in Game 2, as he played a pivotal role in the Golden Knights commanding 7-2 win over the Panthers. Despite facing 31 shots on goal, Hill showcased his agility and skill, making an impressive 29 saves for a remarkable .935 save percentage.

Coach Bruce Cassidy expressed his delight and admiration for the 27-year-old goaltender's contributions. Speaking on Sportsnet, Cassidy emphasized the team's reliance on Hill's exceptional abilities:

"Very (happy), and just because we ask doesn't mean at times he doesn't have to do it right. I mean, we have our breakdowns like everyone else. It's not something we want to hang our hat or rely on.

He added:

"Our system isn't designed that way. We want to be a layered hockey team and insulate our goalie from high-end chances all the time. But there's going to be some, and he's been there every step of the way. So, very happy for him."

As the series progresses, all eyes will be on Adin Hill as he continues to demonstrate his talent and fortitude in the crease. His outstanding performances have been instrumental in the Golden Knights' success, and he will undoubtedly be a key factor in their quest for hockey's most prestigious trophy.

