Adin Hill contract: How much does the Vegas Golden Knights goalie earn currently?

The future of goaltender Adin Hill appears to be taking shape, as recent reports suggest that he is poised to sign a contract extension with the Vegas Golden Knights. The deal, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, is rumored to be in the range of a two-year agreement worth $4.9 million per season.

While no official announcement has been made as of yet, the potential signing showcases the confidence and value Hill has earned after a successful season that culminated in him hoisting the Stanley Cup.

In addition to the potential contract extension, it is worth noting the details of Adin Hill's current contract. As per the provided information, Hill has signed a total of four contracts throughout his career, amounting to a combined value of $8,633,750.

Adin Hill is a 27-year-old netminder who began his professional journey when he was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes as the 76th overall pick in the 2015 NHL entry draft. Since then, he has demonstrated steady growth and impressive skill, securing his place among the league's most promising goaltenders.

With the reported extension in the works, the new contract would be an important milestone for Hill, both in terms of its duration and financial terms.

A look at Adin Hill's NHL career

After signing a three-year entry-level contract with the Coyotes in April 2016, Adin Hill spent the 2016-17 season playing for the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL and the Rapid City Rush in the ECHL to gain professional experience and refine his skills.

During the 2017-18 season, Hill achieved a significant milestone by making his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes on October 17, 2017. Despite a 3-1 loss to the Dallas Stars, Hill impressed with 31 saves and became the first goaltender selected in the 2015 draft to play in an NHL game. He later secured his first career win on March 13, 2018, in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

In July 2021, Adin Hill was traded to the San Jose Sharks as part of the expansion draft considerations. He signed a two-year contract with the Sharks in August 2021, embarking on a new chapter in his NHL journey. Notably, on November 9, 2021, Hill showcased his versatility as a goaltender by recording two assists in a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Hill was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in August 2022. He joined the team as they prepared for the upcoming season. In March 2023, Hill was called up and became an integral part of the Golden Knights' push in both the regular season and the playoffs, forming a strong goaltending duo with Laurent Brossoit.

