Adin Hill injury: What happened to Vegas Golden Knights goaltender?

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill faced another setback on Sunday, as he left the game against the Ottawa Senators with an apparent injury.

The unfortunate incident occurred after the Senators had scored a power-play goal at the 13:37 mark of the first period, with Josh Norris finding the back of the net. The shot, low and deflected off Hill's left pad, seemed to catch the goaltender off guard, as he did not react, suggesting a possible loss of the puck in traffic.

Hill, who was returning to the crease after missing seven games due to a lower body injury, skated over to the bench before exiting down the tunnel to the dressing room.

The 27-year-old netminder had been sidelined since Nov. 30 when he last played against the Vancouver Canucks.

In his brief time on the ice against the Senators, Adin Hill stopped two of the three shots he faced in 6:25 of game time. However, the injury forced him to make an early exit, raising concerns about his health.

In Hill's absence, backup goaltender Logan Thompson stepped in, taking on the responsibility of defending the net for the remainder of the game. The details and severity of Adin Hill's injury are yet to be disclosed.

Adin Hill's injury woes continue

Adin Hill's exit against the Ottawa Senators adds to the injury concerns that have plagued him in the past. Last season, he was limited to 27 appearances, a career-high, due to various injury issues.

Nevertheless, Hill had an impressive record entering Sunday's game, boasting a 10-2-2 record with a stellar 1.87 goals-against average (GAA) and a remarkable .935 save percentage (SV%).

This recent precautionary exit echoes a similar incident on Nov. 30 when Hill left a game against the Vancouver Canucks for precautionary reasons related to a lower body injury.

At the time, he was considered day-to-day. Hill's tenure with the Golden Knights began in the 2022-2023 season after a trade with the San Jose Sharks. In his debut season with Vegas, he went 16-7-1, achieving NHL career highs in games played (27), starts (25) and victories. Notably, Hill had the third-best GAA in a season in Golden Knights history.

Despite the challenges, Hill reached a milestone in his 100th NHL game on Mar. 3 this year, setting Vegas records with 47 saves and 50 shots-against in a 4-3 shootout win against the New Jersey Devils.

The recurring injury concerns raise questions about Hill's durability and the impact on the Golden Knights' goaltending dynamics.