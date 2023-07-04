Alex DeBrincat's future with the Ottawa Senators has been the subject of speculation and rumors for weeks, but his agent, Jeff Jackson, recently spoke out to address the growing storyline. He vehemently denied a report that suggested DeBrincat's contract demands were hindering a potential trade from the Ottawa Senators.

Jackson dismissed the report as entirely false and without merit, emphasizing that no agreement or negotiation has taken place regarding a trade involving his client.

He wrote,

“As far as I have been advised, there has been no agreement of any kind on an actual trade involving Alex."

Furthermore, Jackson made it clear that agents and players do not make trades; that responsibility lies with the general manager.

“Agents and players don’t make trades … that’s the GM’s job,” wrote Jackson.

(Source: Ian Mendes, The Athletic)

Despite not having a no-trade clause in his contract, DeBrincat's value as a restricted free agent entering his final season limits the Ottawa Senators' options. A sign-and-trade scenario could maximize the return for Ottawa, but if they were to trade him with only one year left on his contract, the return would be diminished.

The stalemate between DeBrincat and the Senators has already surpassed a couple of crucial moments. During the NHL Draft, Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion expressed his reluctance to trade DeBrincat for anything less than fair value, emphasizing the winger's status as a valuable asset.

The free agency period came and went without significant offers on the table for DeBrincat, leaving both parties waiting for the impending arbitration hearing.

Although the arbitration process could lead to a trade, Dorion suggested that DeBrincat could return to Ottawa for the upcoming season on a one-year contract. While DeBrincat has indicated that he won't sign a long-term deal with the Senators, a short-term agreement could be a possibility.

However, if Ottawa wins its case in arbitration, it could effectively eliminate the option of a sign-and-trade for DeBrincat.

Alex DeBrincat's situation still hangs, Ottawa Senators have hope for arbitration

The Senators may face a challenging decision if they reach the trade deadline without a resolution. If they are in playoff contention, trading a player of DeBrincat's caliber might be difficult to justify. Alternatively, they could risk losing him in unrestricted free agency if they wait until July 1, 2024, to negotiate an extension.

As each day passes, DeBrincat gains more leverage, especially after the arbitration process. The Senators would undoubtedly prefer to avoid a situation where their star winger walks away as a free agent without receiving any compensation. They also want to avoid a scenario similar to Mark Stone's trade in 2019, which occurred just moments before the deadline.

The arbitration hearing in the coming weeks could serve as the catalyst for resolving the DeBrincat saga in Ottawa. Both sides may need to find a suitable trading partner and come to an agreement to ensure a favorable outcome.

