'Ain't worth $11,000,000": Mitch Marner's subpar 5v5 stats alarms Leafs fans

Mitch Marner's performance was discussed on Reddit's r/hockey following the Vancouver Canucks' 6-4 triumph over the Toronto Maple Leafs in a Saturday night clash.

Marner is a Canadian professional ice hockey right winger and alternate captain for the Maple Leafs. He has been struggling in 5v5 play, as highlighted in a post shared by The Athletic.

The Reddit post read:

"[The Athletic] Mitch Marner's putting up points, but he's not dominating 5v5 play on either end of the ice. Taking a deeper look at what's changed for him below the surface this season."

This sparked reactions from fans on Reddit. One fan bluntly expressed their opinion on Marner's value:

"He ain't worth $11 million."

Another fan's comment humorously acknowledged a pattern in sports discourse:

"I see we have entered the blame Marner part of the season."

A more critical perspective emerged from a fan who raised concerns about Marner's long-term impact on the team's success:

"Mitch is gonna be one of those players who put up a bunch of regular season points and never win anything. Leafs need to ship him out of town for cap space and for someone who is willing to battle on the boards."

On the contrary, an optimistic fan provided a different perspective on Marner's performance:

"He’s doing the reverse boys. Saving himself for the playoffs!"

The Reddit thread on Marner's subpar 5v5 stats reflects a diverse range of opinions among NHL fans.

Analysts debate bold moves involving Mitch Marner for future Cup success

The NHL trade deadline of March 8 is approaching. Toronto Maple Leafs insiders and analysts, including Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne, speculate on potential blockbuster deals to enhance the team's future.

Despite acknowledging that the Leafs may not be Stanley Cup-ready, there is debate over whether they are confident in their current roster. Bourne compares with the Calgary Flames, who, despite success, consider trading key players.

He suggests a bold approach for the Maple Leafs on Sportsnet:

“So I was thinking what it would look like if they were to trade, Mitch Marner, T.J. Brodie, Tyler Bertuzzi, and all of a sudden you have Matthews, Nylander, Tavares, the assets you got back from all these guys. Are you better positioned in the years ahead to win a Cup?”