Akim Aliu slams Bill Peters over his attempt at an apology over racial remarks - "Curious why he wants to apologize now"

In November 2019, the National Hockey League (NHL) found itself engulfed in a storm of controversy as former Calgary Flames winger Akim Aliu came forward with unsettling allegations against then-head coach Bill Peters. The shocking claims by Aliu suggested that Peters had directed racial slurs toward him during their shared time with the Chicago Blackhawks back in the 2008-2009 season.

Now, recent events have reignited the controversy, as Aliu publicly criticized Peters' attempt at an apology, shedding light on the profound impact of racial discrimination in the world of professional hockey.

The initial revelation by Aliu came via a tweet, where he accused Bill Peters of using racial slurs, including the "N-word," repeatedly during his early days as a rookie with the Chicago Blackhawks.

In a subsequent interview with Frank Seravalli of TSN, Aliu provided a detailed account of the incident. He revealed that Peters had confronted him about his choice of hip-hop music, employing derogatory language to express his disapproval.

In a recent turn of events, Akim Aliu took to Twitter once again to expose an attempt by a current NHL head coach to broker an apology on behalf of Bill Peters:

"Hey ****, Thanks for reaching out and trying to mend the situation. I also really appreciate the kind words, they mean a lot. I don't feel that I have anything to say to Bill at this point. It has been 13 years since the incident happened and four since it's become public, I am curious as to why he wants to apologize now."

Aliu's response to the apology was a powerful statement that laid bare the years of hurt, alienation, and career setbacks he endured as a result of the incident.

Salim Nadim Valji's update on Akim Aliu & Bill Peters saga

Bill Peters, the former head coach of the Calgary Flames, is anticipated to take on the role of the new coach for the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Peters and Aliu did not engage in a direct conversation with each other, according to the update from Salim Nadim Valji, a correspondent from TSN Sports Calgary Bureau.

Valji said,

"Briefly touched base with Akim Aliu tonight on this. Aliu said that he never spoke directly with Bill Peters and that Peters solicited a current NHL head coach to get in touch with him just a few days ago. Peters and Aliu never actually spoke to one another."

