Aleksander Barkov injury: Is Florida Panthers captain playing tonight against Winnipeg Jets?

Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov was sidelined recently due to a knee injury this season. News broke that Barkov was spotted back at practice on Friday, with NHL insider Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald first to break the news.

The captain's return to the ice brings a sense of relief to the team and its fans, considering his significant contributions to the Panthers with 17 goals.

"Coach Maurice confirms captain Sasha Barkov will return to the lineup tonight against Winnipeg," the Florida Panthers wrote on X.

Aleksander Barkov's absence was noticeable in the previous two games, but the most recent update indicates that he will likely return in the upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets. This development is a positive sign for the Panthers, who have missed Barkov's on-ice presence and leadership. The captain's return could provide the team with a much-needed boost in performance and morale.

During Friday's practice, Barkov was on the top line alongside Sam Reinhart and Evan Rodrigues. This combination has previously proven to be effective.

The reunion of this formidable trio bodes well for the Panthers. He has been the Panthers ' rock with six goals and 17 points in only 16 games.

More on Aleksander Barkov's professional career: From Finland to North America

Aleksander Barkov, born in Tampere, Finland, hails from a sports-oriented family. His father, Alexander Sr., played hockey professionally, and his mother, Olga, was a member of the Russian national basketball team. Barkov's older brother, Juri, aimed to be a professional tennis player before injuries altered his course.

Barkov grew up bilingual in Finnish and Russian and began his hockey journey in Tappara's junior system in Tampere. He entered the Finnish Elite League in 2011, setting a record as the youngest player to score a point at just 16. He achieved career highs in the 2012-13 season but faced a season-ending injury.

Joining the Florida Panthers in the NHL during the 2013–14 season, Barkov became the youngest player in the league. Despite early injuries, he evolved into a key player, earning the captaincy in 2018.

In the 2018-19 season, Barkov had a stellar performance, breaking franchise records and winning the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy. While the Panthers faced challenges in making the playoffs, Barkov consistently performed.

In the 2020-21 NHL season, Aleksander Barkov secured the Selke Trophy and guided the team to consecutive playoff appearances. Despite early postseason setbacks, Barkov's offensive contributions helped the Panthers advance past the first round in 2023.