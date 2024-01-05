Aleksander Barkov injury: Why did Florida Panthers captain exit game against Golden Knights?

Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov exited Thursday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights due to an upper-body injury and will not be returning, as confirmed by the team. The incident occurred in the first period when the 28-year-old center took a high elbow to the face from Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez while battling for the puck behind the Vegas net.

Despite seeing just 4:54 minutes of ice time, Barkov registered one shot on goal and one hit before leaving the game. Martinez, however, escaped without a penalty for the play. The absence of Aleksander Barkov, coupled with forward Evan Rodrigues exiting due to a lower-body injury, left the Panthers with a diminished roster of only 10 players for the remainder of the game.

Rodrigues, who initially suffered a lower-body injury while blocking a shot in the first period, briefly returned to the game before leaving again. The Panthers now face the challenge of managing the absence of two key players and may need to make roster adjustments ahead of their upcoming game against the Avalanche on Saturday.

Aleksander Barkov's Stellar Season and Journey with the Florida Panthers

In the ongoing NHL season, Aleksander Barkov has been a standout performer for the Florida Panthers, showcasing his exceptional skills as a center. Ranking second on the team with 39 points (11 goals, 28 assists) in just 34 games, Barkov's offensive contributions have been crucial to the Panthers' success.

Barkov's illustrious career spans 698 games, where he has demonstrated his scoring prowess with an impressive record of 254 goals and 416 assists. Notably, on March 20, 2023, he solidified his place in Panthers history by becoming the franchise's all-time leading scorer in a game against the Detroit Red Wings. His second-period assist during that match marked his 614th point, surpassing Jonathan Huberdeau's previous record.

Hailing from a hockey-centric family, with his father, Alexander Barkov Sr., being a former Russia national team member, Barkov has consistently lived up to and enhanced the family's legacy. From becoming the youngest player in Liiga history to score a point at 16, to achieving milestones in the IIHF World Junior Championship, Barkov's journey to the NHL was marked by early success.

Selected as the No. 2 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov has continued to evolve into one of the league's elite centers. His breakout season in 2015-16, subsequent recognitions in the All-Star game, and Lady Byng Trophy, and his captaincy in 2018 underscore his impact. In the 2021-22 season, he surpassed Olli Jokinen as the Panthers' all-time leading goal-scorer and continued setting records for points.