Alex DeBrincat Contract: How much does the Ottawa Senators sniper earn in salary?

Alex DeBrincat, the 25-year-old hockey left winger for the Ottawa Senators, has showcased his excellent grip over the puck since his career began as a minor leaguer.

The Chicago Blackhawks chose the hockey star in the 2nd round of the 2016 entry draft with the 39th overall pick.

DeBrincat did not have the best season with the Blackhawks in the 2021-22 season, and hence, the team decided to disassemble their roster and start rebuilding before the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

On July 7, 2022, the Blackhawks completed a trade that sent Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators. In exchange, the Blackhawks received a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and the 7th and 39th overall picks in the 2022 draft.

DeBrincat inked a contract with the Ottawa Senators for a cap hit of $6.4 million. The contract comprised $9 million in base salary with a minors salary of $9 million. The hockey star has an estimated career earnings of $21.6 million.

The fan-favorite left winger has racked up 373 points in 450 games throughout six seasons. He also has six playoff points in nine games up till this season. Furthermore, DeBrincat is a restricted free agent.

Alex DeBrincat’s career with the Blackhawks

DeBrincat marked a significant turning point in his NHL career on October 10, 2017, when he scored his first goal against the Montreal Canadiens, which the Blackhawks won 3-1 in the end.

With just one goal and four assists in his first month of play, DeBrincat's fortunes turned around in November. He was a third-line player with Sharp and Hartman, where he impressively scored 10 goals in one month.

During the Blackhawks' convincing 7-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, he scored a hat trick on November 27. He surpassed Jeremy Roenick's four-day mark, becoming the second-youngest player in team history to score a hat trick.

DeBrincat was promoted to the top line alongside Jonathan Toews and Anthony Duclair as his abilities continued to soar and his contributions were recognized.

He had gone seven games without scoring until he recorded his second hat trick of the year on January 26, this time against the Detroit Red Wings.

He became the first rookie to do so in decades and became the youngest player in franchise history to record two hat tricks after Steve Larmer.

