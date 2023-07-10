Alex DeBrincat jersey: Which number will the newest Detroit Red Wing wear?

As Alex DeBrincat embarks on a new chapter of his career with the Detroit Red Wings, fans eagerly await the unveiling of the jersey number he will wear for his new team. During his introductory press conference, DeBrincat provided some insight into his decision, revealing his belief that he will wear No. 93 with the Red Wings.

Before joining the Red Wings, DeBrincat sported No. 12 during his time with the Ottawa Senators. However, No. 12 is not available to him in Detroit as it has been retired by the Red Wings in honor of the legendary Sid Abel. This prompted DeBrincat to explore other options and settle on No. 93.

Interestingly, DeBrincat has a history with the number. He previously wore No. 12 for the Ottawa Senators, the Chicago Blackhawks, and his Ontario Hockey League (OHL) team, the Erie Otters. However, with that number unavailable in Detroit, he turned to No. 93, a number he wore during his time with the Victory Honda in Plymouth. It's also the year his brother was born.

When questioned about the significance of No. 93, DeBrincat shared an intriguing explanation. He revealed that he chose the number because it holds personal meaning to him. The year 1993 marked the debut album of the influential hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)." DeBrincat also noted that the No. 93 is almost 36 upside down, referencing the album's impact on him.

While DeBrincat's jersey number may seem like a small detail, it holds significance for his fans. It becomes a symbol of identity and represents a connection to the player's personal history and influences.

As Alex DeBrincat dons the No. 93 jersey for the Detroit Red Wings, he embraces a fresh start in a new city.

Alex DeBrincat's NHL journey at a glance

During the 2017-18 season, Alex DeBrincat burst onto the scene as a rookie for the Chicago Blackhawks, impressing everyone with his remarkable performance. He tallied an impressive 28 goals and 52 points, earning him the distinction of being the youngest player to win the Blackhawks Player of the Year Award.

In his second season, DeBrincat continued to excel, notching an impressive 41 goals and 76 points. His outstanding play caught the attention of the Blackhawks' management, leading to a three-year, $19.2 million contract extension in 2019.

However, in 2022, DeBrincat's journey took a turn when he was traded to the Ottawa Senators as part of the Blackhawks' rebuild efforts.

