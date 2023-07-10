Alex DeBrincat new contract: How much is the Detroit Red Wings right winger’s extension worth?

Alex DeBrincat is the young hockey right winger for the Detroit Red Wings. The hockey star has inked a four-year contract with the Red Wings on July 9, 2023 for $31.5 million.

Alex DeBrincat’s contract comprises $7.8 million in cap hit with an annual average salary of $7.8 million. He will earn $8.2 million in base salary and a minors salary of $8.2 million for the 2023-24 season.

2023-24: $8.25 million

2024-25: $8.25 million

2025-26: $8.25 million

2026-27: $6.75 million

(All salary, no signing bonus)

Total: 4 years, $31.5 million



The 25-year-old right winger initiated his professional hockey career with the Chicago Blackhawks. The team chose Alex DeBrincat in the second round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft with the 39th overall pick. After having a profound career debut with the Blackhawks, DeBrincat moved to play for the Ottawa Senators on July 7, 2022.

The Chicago Blackhawks traded DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings on July 9, 2023. Dominik Kubalk, a talented player with significant potential, and prospect Donovan Sebrango, a highly valuable asset, were sent to the Blackhawks in exchange for DeBrincat.

The Blackhawks acquired Detroit's fourth-round pick for the 2024 season as well as a highly-potential conditional first-round pick for that year. This transaction serves as a case study for the tactical decisions and considerations that both teams made in an effort to bolster their respective rosters and set themselves up for success in the future.

Alex DeBrincat’s professional hockey career

Alex DeBrincat has been an outstanding player throughout his hockey career, amassing 373 points in 450 games over six seasons. He has also contributed 6 playoff points in 9 games as of the 2023-24 season. As DeBrincat turns 29, he will become an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) at the end of the 2026-27 season.

The Chicago Blackhawks officially announced that Connor Murphy would serve as the team's alternate captain for away games and that Alex DeBrincat would serve in that capacity for the team's home games beginning with the 2021–22 season.

DeBrincat showed off his goal-scoring skills by scoring 9 goals in the first 16 games of the season as he continued to work in a productive tandem with Patrick Kane. In particular, he made history on November 18, 2021, when he recorded his first Gordie Howe hat trick against the Seattle Kraken. This amazing accomplishment included a physical altercation with Yanni Gourde, a goal against Philipp Grubauer, and helping Seth Jones score.

DeBrincat earned a well-deserved honor on January 13, 2022. In his first NHL All-Star Game, he was selected as the representative for the Chicago Blackhawks. He had already scored 23 goals in the season, including many multi-goal performances.

