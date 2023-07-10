Alex DeBrincat had "no intention of signing in Ottawa," joining Red Wings is a "dream come true"

In a surprising turn of events, former Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat has been traded to the Detroit Red Wings from the Ottawa Senators. Shortly after the trade was announced, DeBrincat expressed his excitement and gratitude for returning to his childhood team. DeBrincat said:

"Growing up here and rooting for the Red Wings when I was younger, it's definitely a dream come true."

He emphasized the importance of this opportunity, not only for himself but also for his parents and his entire family, who undoubtedly share his elation. DeBrincat said that his decision to join the Red Wings was motivated by his deep-rooted connection to the team:

"I don't think anyone's happier than my parents and my full family. It's a good spot for me."

However, the decision to leave the Senators wasn't without reason. When asked about his time with the Senators, DeBrincat said:

"We spent a year there, and we just didn't really have enough time to think about signing long-term there. I think there were probably better fits out there for me."

While not explicitly elaborating on what those "better fits" may entail, DeBrincat's words suggest that he felt a stronger connection and sense of opportunity with the Red Wings.

Details of Alex DeBrincat's trade to the Detroit Red Wings from the Ottawa Senators

The Detroit Red Wings confirmed the acquisition of Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators. The trade involved sending forward Dominik Kubalik, prospect defenseman Donovan Sebrango, a conditional first-round draft pick in 2024, and a fourth-round pick in the same draft to the Senators in exchange for DeBrincat.

The Red Wings have signed DeBrincat to a four-year contract extension with an average annual value of $7,875,000. This extension, totaling $31.5 million, makes him the second-highest-paid player in the franchise, just behind captain Dylan Larkin.

Originally drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round of the 2016 draft, DeBrincat had a strong start to his career during the 2017-2018 season. He played in all 82 games, recording 28 goals and 24 assists. His performance earned him an All-Star selection in 2022, as he achieved a career-high of 41 goals and 37 assists.

However, before the 2022 draft, DeBrincat was traded by the Blackhawks to the Senators in exchange for multiple draft selections, including the seventh overall pick. With the Senators, he played all 82 games, finishing with 27 goals and a career-high 39 assists. Unfortunately, despite his solid production, DeBrincat couldn't help the Senators end their playoff drought, which extended to six years in 2023.

