Alex DeBrincat trade "within striking distance" amidst shaky exchanges between agent and Ottawa Senators

Recent reports from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman have shed some light on the ongoing negotiations between Alex DeBrincat and his agent, as well as the teams interested in acquiring him.

According to Friedman, there appears to be some tension between DeBrincat's camp and the Ottawa Senators. However, both parties recognize the need to reach an agreement, and it seems that a resolution is not far off. The negotiations are said to be in striking distance, indicating that a deal could be reached in the near future.

Friedman discussed the situation on the "32 Thoughts" podcast:

"Even though the team and the agent aren't very happy with each other right now, they need each other to get it done and from what I heard it's not like it's that far away, this is within striking distance."

In terms of potential suitors, Friedman initially mentioned the Vegas Golden Knights as a team that had expressed interest in acquiring Alex DeBrincat.

"I heard at one point Vegas was in it now I think they're out."

However, three of the teams involved in the discussions are known for having highly secretive general managers: Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders, Steve Yzerman of the Detroit Red Wings, and Pat Verbeek, also with the Red Wings.

"Three of the teams that are involved are 3 of the most secretive GMs in the NHL: Lou Lamoriello, Steve Yzerman and Pat Verbeek"

Elliotte Friedman believes the Anaheim Ducks are interested in Alex DeBrincat

Friedman also mentioned the Anaheim Ducks as a team that had shown interest in Alex DeBrincat. The winger seemed to be warming up to the idea of joining the Ducks, especially considering the talented group of young players they have assembled.

Friedman said:

"I think Anaheim was interested, I think DeBrincat was starting to warm up to the idea because of some of the young players they've accumulated, I just don't think it's likely from what I understand right now."

At the moment, it appears unlikely that a deal will be struck with Anaheim.

While the situation surrounding Alex DeBrincat's future remains fluid, it is clear that there are multiple teams vying for his services. As negotiations progress, it will be intriguing to see which team ultimately lands the talented winger and how his career will unfold in the NHL.

