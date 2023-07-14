Alex Galchenyuk contract: How much was NHL veteran slated to earn with Coyotes before termination?

Alex Galchenyuk's contract termination news has made NHL fans curious about the ongoing problems between the player and the Arizona Coyotes. The center is one of the most-talked-about NHL players due to the various controversies.

He had inked a one-year contract with the Coyotes on Jul. 1, 2023, for $775,000 in cap hit and annual average salary. Galchenyuk's contract comprised $775,000 in base salary and a minors salary of $225,000 for the 2023-24 season.

However, his contract will be terminated after the Coyotes placed him on unconditional waivers. Just 12 days have passed since the organization signed him as a free agency before making the decision. An NHL source claims that the Coyotes learned of a secret "off-ice situation" involving Galchenyuk that they were previously unaware of.

Galchenyuk will once more be an unrestricted free agent, but the NHLPA is analyzing the Coyotes' decision. The following facts apply to Galchenyuk's contract termination:

He was taken into custody on Sunday by the Scottsdale Police Department on suspicion of hit-and-run on private property, disorderly conduct, disobeying orders, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating behavior.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries as a result of the hit-and-run incident, but there was some property damage. After being detained, Galchenyuk was charged with a misdemeanor and lodged in the Scottsdale city prison. He was released on his own recognizance the next day.

Alex Galchenyuk’s professional hockey career

The 29-year-old centre was chosen by the Montreal Canadiens with the third overall pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

On Jan. 19, 2013, the he lost 2-1 in his first game of the 2012-13 season against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Galchenyuk, though, made headlines for being the youngest Canadiens player since 1984.

Alex Galchenyuk quickly made an impression after scoring his first NHL goal on Jan. 22, 2013, against Scott Clemmensen of the Florida Panthers. Brendan Gallagher, a rookie teammate, assisted him for his first NHL point.

After his stint with the Canadiens, Alex Galchenyuk continued his NHL career with the Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Colorado Avalanche. It marked the third time Galchenyuk played for the Coyotes.

