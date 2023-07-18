Alex Galchenyuk extremely remorseful for violent encounter with police, enters assistance program

Alex Galchenyuk, the former NHL player, has decided to enter the NHL and NHLPA's player assistance program following a recent arrest in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The incident, which led to the termination of his contract with the Arizona Coyotes, involved a hit and run, violent threats to officers, and the use of racial slurs. Galchenyuk has expressed deep remorse for his behavior and has reached out to the police officers involved, apologizing for his actions.

NHL News @PuckReportNHL

espn.com/nhl/story/_/id… NEWS: Alex Galchenyuk to enter NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, per @emilymkaplan . The player apologized to police officers for his “deeply disrespectful and despicable behavior”.

In a letter sent through a prosecutor, Galchenyuk addressed the Scottsdale Police Department officers, acknowledging that they "did not deserve that outburst" and expressing his regret for the pain he caused. He attributed his actions to consuming alcohol and recognized that they were not reflective of his true character. Galchenyuk showed remorse and a willingness to change, stating:

"I will work on myself every day with the goal of one day being able to make amends and to try to earn your forgiveness."

The 29-year-old also sent a separate letter to the Coyotes organization and its fans, describing his behavior as:

"Deeply offensive, uncalled for, horrendous, embarrassing, disrespectful and just plain awful."

He expressed deep embarrassment and disappointment with himself for letting down his family, fans, and the brave police officers who risk their lives to protect and serve others.

Alex Galchenyuk's recent troubles add to what has already been a challenging year for the talented athlete. Once a promising third overall pick in the 2012 NHL draft, Galchenyuk has struggled to find stability in his career, becoming a journeyman over the years.

Alex Galchenyuk's Immigration struggles and NHL Journey

One particular incident that deeply affected Alex Galchenyuk was related to his fiancee's deportation. After representing Team USA at the 2022 IIHF Men's World Championship in Finland, Galchenyuk's then-fiancee, a Canadian citizen, was deported back to Canada when they returned to the United States.

Sources close to Galchenyuk revealed that he was devastated and felt personally responsible for the situation. The couple has been unable to live together for over a year, and Galchenyuk had hoped that his new contract with the Coyotes would allow them to plan their life together in the United States.

Alex Galchenyuk's background adds an additional layer of complexity to his journey. Although born in the United States, he spent part of his childhood in Russia, where his father played hockey professionally.

The recent incident in Scottsdale marks Galchenyuk's third stint with the Arizona Coyotes, having previously played for the team in the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons. However, he has bounced around the NHL since his initial six-year stint with the Montreal Canadiens, playing for various teams, including the Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Colorado Avalanche.

