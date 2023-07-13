"Bro did something horrendous" Alex Galchenyuk's contract termination two weeks after signing with Yotes puzzles fans

In a surprising move, the Arizona Coyotes have placed forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers with the intention of terminating his contract.

The team released a statement simply stating:

"The Arizona Coyotes have placed forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract. The Club will have no further comment at this time."

Arizona Coyotes PR @AZCoyotesPR The Arizona Coyotes have placed forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract. The Club will have no further comment at this time. The Arizona Coyotes have placed forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract. The Club will have no further comment at this time.

This news has generated significant buzz and reaction among NHL fans on Twitter, with a mix of amusement, skepticism, and speculation.

As news of Galchenyuk's waiver spread, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter:

Johnny Larue @canadaNHL @AZCoyotesPR @NHLNetwork Did he say he is sick of playing in front of 4000 people and would rather go play in Columbus in front of 4300 people? @AZCoyotesPR @NHLNetwork Did he say he is sick of playing in front of 4000 people and would rather go play in Columbus in front of 4300 people?

Meanwhile, another fan expressed surprise at the lack of further comment from the Coyotes, stating:

"No further comment".. bro did something horrendous."

Habs4ever @osky6502 @AZCoyotesPR Well, that may be it. I guess the KHL is his next stop @AZCoyotesPR Well, that may be it. I guess the KHL is his next stop

Dominic Turgeon @TNTSHARK_ @AZCoyotesPR Is it the shorter deal EVER in the NHL history ? @AZCoyotesPR Is it the shorter deal EVER in the NHL history ?

James Castillo @Verbalfury @AZCoyotesPR Wasn’t he signed just a week ago or so? What a disaster. @AZCoyotesPR Wasn’t he signed just a week ago or so? What a disaster.

Alex Galchenyuk's future in the NHL remains uncertain following the termination of his contract. As the news spreads and fans continue to share their reactions online, it is yet to be seen where Galchenyuk will land and how his career will unfold moving forward.

A look at Alex Galchenyuk's NHL career

Alex Galchenyuk's NHL career has been a rollercoaster ride filled with ups and downs, trades, and team changes.

He made his debut with the Montreal Canadiens in the 2012-2013 season as a rookie, becoming the youngest player in almost 30 years to play a full season with the Canadiens.

Galchenyuk showcased his offensive skills, tallying 27 points in 48 games and helping the team secure the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

Despite injuries and inconsistent production, Galchenyuk continued to develop with the Canadiens, achieving personal milestones such as his first NHL goal and a career-first hat-trick. However, in 2018, he was traded to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Max Domi.

Galchenyuk had a decent season with the Coyotes, contributing 19 goals and 22 assists in 72 games.

Subsequently, Galchenyuk found himself traded once again, this time to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Unfortunately, injuries limited his performance, and he recorded only 5 goals and 17 points in 45 games. He then joined the Minnesota Wild but was quickly on the move again, signing with the Ottawa Senators as a free agent in 2020.

However, Galchenyuk struggled to find his rhythm with the Senators, spending a significant amount of time as a healthy scratch. He was subsequently traded to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Now, After a brief return to the Arizona Coyotes, Alex Galchenyuk's future remains uncertain.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes