Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn has bid an emotional farewell to the team and their fans. In a message filled with gratitude and reflection, Killorn expressed his deep connection to the organization and the difficult process of moving on to a new team.

Killorn's message began with a heartfelt address to the Bolts Nation, his teammates and the city of Tampa Bay. He talked about his tough decision to move on and its impact on him:

"The last couple days have been the toughest time of my career. I have never been an emotional person, but this decision has been extremely hard on me."

As a player who had envisioned a long-lasting career with the Lightning, Killorn acknowledged that plan change at times:

"I always imagined being a Bolt forever, but sometimes things don't turn out the way you planned, and that's okay. After many sleepless nights and careful consideration, I'll be continuing my career with a new opportunity. It's my time to go."

Alex Killorn's message was filled with appreciation for the organization that had become his home over the years. He said:

"None of this could have been possible without my teammates. We grew together. We trusted each other, and we made history. I am thankful to call you brothers for life."

Acknowledging the role of ownership, management and coaches, he continued:

"To ownership, management and coaches, you always believed in me. You challenged me to be a better player and person every day. And for that, I am forever grateful."

Killorn also took a moment to appreciate the behind-the-scenes heroes. The forward extended his appreciation to the Lightning staff and Amalie Arena, emphasizing the family-like atmosphere.

Alex Killorn reserved special mention for passionate Bolts Nation

Recognizing fan's unwavering support throughout the highs and lows, Alex Killorn said:

"To the Bolts Nation, you are a huge part of the team's success. You helped us win 2 Stanley Cups, and regardless of the circumstance, you were always by our side.

"That's what makes you all the best. I will never forget the way you made me feel stepping out on that ice. You will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you."

Closing his heartfelt message, Killorn expressed excitement for the future while acknowledging that Tampa Bay will forever hold a special place in his heart:

"I look forward to what the future holds, but Tampa will forever be my home, and I will always be a Bolt!"

With his emotional farewell, Alex Killorn leaves behind a legacy of gratitude, teamwork and cherished memories. While he embarks on a new chapter, his impact on the Lightning and the Bolts' Nation will never be forgotten.

