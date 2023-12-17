Alex Lyon injury: What happened to Detroit Red Wings goaltender?

The Detroit Red Wings faced a massive setback on Saturday, as goaltender Alex Lyon was forced to leave the ice due to a lower-body injury.

The official announcement from the Detroit Red Wings X account said, "Update: Alex Lyon will not return to tonight’s game." This unfortunate development occurred during the second period of the matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Lyon, who had been performing admirably in net, stopped 14 of 15 shots before being sidelined with the injury. The exact nature of the lower body ailment remains undisclosed, but Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News confirmed that Lyon would not end the game against the Flyers.

That leaves the Red Wings in a challenging position, with Ville Husso stepping in as Lyon's replacement and potentially assuming the role of the primary goaltender if Lyon requires an extended absence.

Ville Husso, having taken over the goaltending duties, faces the responsibility of anchoring the Red Wings between the pipes. In the absence of Alex Lyon, Husso becomes a crucial player.

His performance will undoubtedly be closely monitored by fans and coaching staff alike. James Reimer is expected to serve as the backup, providing additional support in goaltending.

The timing of Alex Lyon's injury adds uncertainty to the Red Wings' goaltending situation as they prepare for their upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. The team and fans alike will be anxiously awaiting more information on Lyon's condition, with hopes that it's not a long-term setback.

The incident leading to Lyon's departure unfolded with 13:10 left in the second period when he made a save on a skillful move by Owen Tippett. Observers noted that Lyon appeared to roll over his left ankle, leading to immediate concern for the goaltender's well-being.

Alex Lyon season stats

Alex Lyon is in his first season with the Detroit Red WIngs after being a major part of the Florida Panthers' run to the Stanley Cup at the end of last season. It appears as though his hot start in the playoffs last season was no fluke.

In six games this season, Lyon has a 4-2 record with a GA/G average of 2.14 and a save percentage of an impressive .931, a massive improvement on his regular season stats for the Panthers last year.

Red Wings fans are hopeful that Lyon's hot start is the key to their early season goaltending woes.