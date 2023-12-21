Alex Ovechkin addresses scoring struggles amid 19-game goal-scoring drought with pressure looming to beat Wayne Gretzky's record

Surprisingly, star hockey playe­r Alex Ovechkin now faces a challe­nge unlike any other in his outstanding career. After playing for 19 seasons in the­ NHL, he has gone 19 games without scoring a goal. This is the longest such streak the lege­ndary left wing has experie­nced. With 827 career goals, se­cond only to Wayne Gretzky and his record of 894, Ove­chkin feels the drive­ to break that mark. But his current goal drought makes re­aching that pinnacle seem furthe­r away.

Alex Ovechkin, known for his prolific scoring, remains optimistic despite the struggle, speaking to NHL.com:

"I have chances, I have pretty good chances, but sometimes it’s just a period of maybe you hold the stick too tight because you didn’t score or something."

The 38-year-old acknowledges the frustration but emphasizes the team's success, placing collective victories above personal milestones:

"The most important thing is we collect the points, and we win the games," Ovechkin said. "I’d rather be in a playoff spot than score 20 goals and you’re out of contention."

The Capitals, currently 30th in the NHL for averaging 2.39 goals per game, have leaned on strong goaltending and team defense to compensate for their scoring woes. Ovechkin's offensive impact is acknowledged by teammates, with defenseman John Carlson highlighting his contribution beyond scoring:

"He’s had a very high offensive impact at the same time he’s not scoring, which I wouldn’t say too many people would’ve anticipated," Carlson said.

While Ovechkin's shooting percentage has dipped to 4.8%, down from last season's 14.3%, experts like analyst Brian Boucher believe in his potential to catch fire, especially on the power play, where Washington currently ranks last in the league at 9.8%:

"You can see the power play is a little bit struggling," Ovechkin said. "When you didn’t score, you hold the stick too tight."

Despite the scoring struggles, Capitals coach Spencer Carbery remains confident in Ovechkin's mental state and emphasizes focusing on the process. Ovechkin, echoing the sentiment, remains hopeful:

"Sooner or later, it’s going to happen."

As the hockey world watches, the question lingers – can Alex Ovechkin overcome this unprecedented dry spell and etch his name even deeper into NHL history?

Boudreau's Confidence: Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of Gretzky's record still on track despite goal drought

Bruce Boudre­au, who once coached Alex Ove­chkin, strongly believes the­ talented goal scorer can bre­ak Wayne Gretzky's caree­r mark. In a recent discussion, the forme­r Washington Capitals coach expressed firm trust in the­ star player's quest to set a ne­w all-time goal record.

Expand Tweet

Despite a brief goal drought this season, Boudreau remains optimistic about Ovechkin's potential:

"Yeah. I still believe he's [Alex Ovechkin] going to get 25 to 30 this year."

Reflecting on Ovechkin's commitment and enthusiasm, Boudreau emphasized the player's enduring joy in the team's success, adding:

"I believe if he's going to get 25 to 30, that he's still going to catch Gretzky."

Boudreau's faith in Alex Ovechkin's ability and pride in the game shines through, creating a hopeful narrative for the Capitals' star player.