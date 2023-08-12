In a recent interview with RIA Novosti's Irina Motova, NHL superstar Alex Ovechkin shed light on his thoughts about the possibility of surpassing Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record. With just 72 goals standing between Ovechkin and Gretzky's remarkable 894-goal mark, the hockey world is abuzz with anticipation.

However, Ovechkin remains cautious and humble about his chances.

"I can't predict how long it will take me to break Gretzky's record," Ovechkin stated. "God sees everything. I can't assess whether it will be possible to take a swing at Gretzky's record for goals in the regular season and the playoffs. Life will show. Let's see if I feel good. Let's see."

Despite his doubts, Ovechkin is resolute in his determination to inch closer to the milestone.

"I still doubt that this is possible, but I will do my best to get close to this figure. Gretzky sincerely believes in me and expects this to happen," he added. "I think all the fans want it because it's history. To be in this race is worth a lot."

Alex Ovechkin's skepticism about the monumental feat is well within reason, given the immense challenge of netting 72 goals in a single season. Nonetheless, the Great Eight has the support of none other than Wayne Gretzky himself, who is a vocal advocate of Ovechkin's pursuit.

Gretzky's endorsement of Ovechkin's chase is rooted in his own experience, as he recalls the guidance of the legendary Gordie Howe during his record-breaking journey.

"I think it's great, and if he does get there, and if he does break my record, I said I would be the first guy there to shake his hand," Gretzky shared.

While Ovechkin remains modest and cautious, his peers and fans alike are captivated by the potential history in the making. As Ovechkin prepares for his 19th season in the league, he not only eyes Gretzky's record but also aims to join the exclusive 1,500-point club and potentially surpass Gretzky's lesser-known record for empty net goals.

As the hockey world watches and waits, Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of greatness continues, fueled by his determination, humility and the unwavering support of those who believe in his ability to etch his name in hockey history.

Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of greatness in NHL History

At 37, Alex Ovechkin stands with 822 goals, second only to Wayne Gretzky, etching his legacy as an NHL great. A 13-time All-Star, Ovechkin's 16-season journey, wearing the Capitals' emblem, nears Gretzky's 894-goal zenith, a mere 72 strikes away.

Dynamo Moscow's gem in 2001, Ovechkin was 2004's top NHL draft pick. Since '05, he's commanded the rink, boasting four 100+ point seasons, including a rookie 106, a pinnacle 65 goals/112 points in 2007-08, and a defining 110 points in 2008-09. Ovechkin's indomitable presence leaves an indelible mark on hockey history.