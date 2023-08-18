Alex Ovechkin comes clean on proposed Mark Zuckerberg v Elon Musk fight

Alex Ovechkin has recently expressed his interest in the rivalry that has emerged between two mega-rich titans, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.

As they vie for supremacy through their platforms, the intrigue has taken an unexpected twist with a potential face-off in the world of combat sports.

Zuckerberg, the owner of Threads, boasts a legitimate blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, while Musk, the mind behind X, possesses a childhood background in judo, Kyokushin karate, and taekwondo.

The envisioned bout, which has garnered considerable attention but has yet to materialize, promises a clash of the tech titans as they step into the cage.

A surprising advocate for this showdown is none other than Alex Ovechkin, captain of the Washington Capitals and a notable figure in the world of ice hockey.

Addressing the bout in an interview with Russian news outlet TASS, Ovechkin expressed cautious interest, acknowledging the media frenzy surrounding the situation:

“It would be interesting to see, but again, this is all such a media situation, such hype. Let’s see who wins."

The genesis of the rivalry traces back to Musk's acquisition of Twitter for a colossal $43 billion in 2022. Reports emerged suggesting that Zuckerberg was developing a direct competitor to the social media giant, escalating tensions between the two moguls.

Musk, never one to shy away from a challenge, openly challenged Zuckerberg to a physical showdown. Zuckerberg's succinct reply:

"Send me location."

Musk, at 51, maintains a relatively sedentary lifestyle, while Zuckerberg, aged 39, boasts an octagon right in his backyard and recently acquired competition experience in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

However, amidst the swirling rumors and speculations, concrete plans for the fight remain absent. Zuckerberg declined Musk's proposal for a practice fight at his residence, stating:

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on," via his Threads account.

Alex Ovechkin's passion for MMA

Alex Ovechkin's intrigue in this potential MMA encounter stems from his long-standing passion for the sport. A meeting with UFC Hall of Famer and undefeated Russian lightweight, Khabib Nurmagomedov, solidified his affinity for mixed martial arts.

Ovechkin even possesses a unique piece of memorabilia, a chair from Nurmagomedov's famous cage jump during the Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor fight in 2018.

Despite his evident admiration for combat sports, Alex Ovechkin himself remains reluctant to step into the ring. When asked by TASS if he felt motivated by other stars transitioning into combat sports, he responded succinctly:

"I think no."

If the Great Eight were ever to entertain the notion of combat sports, he would find himself with no shortage of potential trainers. Justin Gaethje, the reigning UFC BMF Champion, recently revealed that Alex Ovechkin is one of the few NHL players he recognizes, even though he admitted uncertainty about Ovechkin's team affiliation.