Alex Ovechkin, the captain of the Washington Capitals, visibly expressed frustration after the team suffered a challenging 5-4 shootout defeat against the Dallas Stars. Ovechkin took accountability for missed opportunities, especially during a crucial late overtime power-play opportunity.

Ovechkin acknowledged the difficulty of getting the back of the net, both for himself and the team, in a postgame interview. Despite reaching a significant milestone with his 1,500th career NHL point, the seasoned player didn't shy away from addressing the team's struggles.

"I think sometimes you kind of forget when you have those kind of shots, but if I have a chance to put the puck in I have to, you know? It would've been great for me to put it in and for us to get two points. But I'll take the blame," Ovechkin said.

Reflecting on this, Alex Ovechkin emphasized his gratitude towards his teammates, acknowledging that without them, such milestones would be unattainable.

"It's a pretty cool number," Ovechkin remarked about his 1,500th point, adding, I always say, without my teammates, I would never reach it."

However, the frustration over the goal-scoring drought is evident as he discusses the team's efforts:

"I think we're trying. We're trying to create offense. Especially through the neutral zone, I think we should make better decisions sometimes. But how I said, we'll take all the positives from this game and move on."

Ovechkin remains focused on the team's goal-scoring challenges. With only five goals in the first 23 games of the season, the 38-year-old is in an unusual spot to end the season with fewer than 20 goals for the first time in his career.

Alex Ovechkin reflects on loss but emphasizes positives

Amid the disappointment of the loss, Alex Ovechkin highlighted the positives from the game, highlighting the team's speed and improved puck management. Despite the setback, he emphasized the importance of carrying forward the positive aspects.

"Speed was there. Puck management was there, It sucks that we lost, but I think always when you take some time, positive stuff and put it in the pocket and move on. Two points would be nice, but it is what it is," Ovechkin added.

The Capitals next face the New York Rangers at Capital One Arena on Saturday and would like to end their three-game losing streak.