"Alex Ovechkin please retire": Fans irate at Capitals captain for shootout miss after loss to Dallas Stars on 1,500th career point night

In a thrilling matchup at the Capital One Arena, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin achieved a milestone by notching his 1,500th NHL point during a 5-4 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. Ovechkin's secondary assist on Dylan Strome's goal in the third period marked a historic moment, but the joy was short-lived.

The Capitals' captain was notably absent during the crucial shootout, and this decision has left fans fuming. The absence of Ovechkin, a seasoned goal-scorer, during the shootout, raised eyebrows and drew criticism from fans who were eager to witness their captain's prowess in the high-pressure scenario.

While the Capitals battled fiercely throughout the game, ultimately succumbing to the Stars in the shootout, the focus has shifted to the absence of Ovechkin during the crucial tiebreaker. Fans, disappointed by the missed opportunity to witness Ovechkin's skills in the shootout, took to social media to express their frustration and discontent with the decision:

Despite Ovechkin's milestone and the team's overall performance, the shootout miss has become a focal point for Capitals enthusiasts, leaving a bitter aftertaste to an otherwise historic night for the veteran captain. As the Capitals regroup for future challenges, the lingering disappointment from this shootout decision will undoubtedly fuel discussions among fans in the coming days.

Alex Ovechkin Hits 1,500-Point Milestone: A night of history, humility and hockey brilliance

Washington Capitals' superstar Alex Ovechkin etched his name in NHL history by achieving his 1,500th career point. The "Great Eight" reached this remarkable milestone during the third period of the game against the Stars, providing the secondary assist on Dylan Strome's power-play goal.

Ovechkin's 1,500 points make him only the 16th player in NHL history to reach this elite benchmark, joining the ranks of legends such as Wayne Gretzky, Jaromir Jagr and Sidney Crosby. The Capitals' captain, with an impressive 827 goals and 673 assists in 1,370 games, is the 12th-fastest player to achieve this feat.

During the game, Ovechkin played a pivotal role in Strome's goal, contributing to a three-on-two break that culminated in Strome's 100th career goal. The Capital One Arena erupted in applause as a tribute video celebrated Ovechkin's monumental achievement.

Reflecting on his 1,500 points, Alex Ovechkin humbly said:

"It's a pretty cool number. I always say, without my teammates, I would never reach it."

As the Capitals bask in the glory of Alex Ovechkin's historic accomplishment, the captain's gratitude to his teammates emphasizes the collaborative effort behind his extraordinary career.