Alex Ovechkin releases clothing brand 'OVIGR8' with illustrious tagline

Russian hockey superstar Alex Ovechkin has taken a stride off the ice and into the world of fashion with the launch of his own clothing line, OVIGR8. The news of this exciting venture was announced by the official outfitter of the Russian Olympic team, Zasport, through a statement provided to TASS.

Ovechkin, who serves as the captain of the NHL's Washington Capitals, has creatively blended two of his most recognizable nicknames to coin the name of his clothing line. The moniker OVIGR8 ingeniously combines 'Ovie,' a popular moniker among fans, and 'The Great Eight' – a nod to the jersey number, under which Ovechkin has achieved iconic status.

With Zasport named as the manufacturer of the Ovechkin collection, this collaboration marks a significant partnership. The company has been granted exclusive rights to distribute the OVIGR8 line through its own retail outlets.

We can also see the tagline in the tweeted video. It is inspired by an incident from 2006. When questioned by the media about a possible injury following a puck hit, Ovechkin responded:

"I'm okay. Russian machine never breaks"

Screenshot from the video

In a statement provided by the company, Alex Ovechkin shared his perspective on the venture, highlighting the cultural importance of sports merchandise in uniting fans around the world:

"Sports merch is an important component of sports culture that unites hockey fans into one community."

He also expressed ambitious plans for the future of the OVIGR8 brand, with intentions to expand the product line and establish it as a globally recognized and popular sport and casual wear brand.

Alex Ovechkin's journey from NHL glory to fashion icon with OVIGR8 launch

The 37-year-old Russian forward has had an illustrious career both in the NHL and on the international stage. Alex Ovechkin stands as the second-highest goal scorer in NHL's regular-season history, having netted an impressive 822 goals. Ovechkin's remarkable achievements are second only to the legendary Canadian player Wayne Gretzky, who holds the top position with 894 goals.

Notably, Ovechkin clinched the prestigious Stanley Cup in 2018 as a part of the Washington Capitals, the team he has dedicated his entire NHL career to. His contribution to the Russian national team is equally notable, with Ovechkin securing the title of world champion three times, in 2008, 2012 and 2014.

The launch of OVIGR8 marks a new chapter in Alex Ovechkin's journey, one that extends beyond the rink and into the domain of fashion.