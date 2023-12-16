Alex Ovechkin's former coach gets candid on Capitals player's chase of Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal scoring record

As the NHL season unfolds, the chase for the all-time goal-scoring record intensifies, and no one is closer to Wayne Gretzky's milestone than Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin. Bruce Boudreau, Ovechkin's former coach, recently shared his candid thoughts on the prolific scorer's pursuit of greatness.

Boudreau, a seasoned Canadian ice hockey coach with extensive experience in the NHL, spoke optimistically about Ovechkin's potential to achieve greatness this season. Despite a brief goal drought, Boudreau remains confident.

Boudreau said:

"Yeah. I still believe he's (Alex Ovechkin) going to get 25 to 30 this year. I know him too well, and I've only seen the really good stuff for four and a half years with coaching him. He's gone at one point in his career. Eleven games without a goal."

Reflecting on his coaching tenure with Ovechkin, Boudreau highlighted the player's enthusiasm and commitment to the game. Even during challenging periods, Ovechkin's joy in the success of his team remains visible.

Boudreau said:

"The thing about Alex (Ovechkin) is he comes to play, and the one thing I watch when I'm watching the caps, when they score, he's still just as happy as if he scored. And, I mean, I think that's great. His enthusiasm is still there. I believe if he's going to get 25 to 30, that he's still going to catch Gretzky."

He added:

"If he (Alex Ovechkin) ended up with 11 goals this year or something like that. I think his pride would come in and he'd start to worry about whether he could do it or not. But I have all the faith in Alex. I've had it forever. So I think he's going to continue. "

Boudreau's remarks on alex Ovechkin's current statistics

Addressing the current statistics, Boudreau acknowledged Alex Ovechkin's pivotal role as one of the team's leading scorer with 16 points in this NHL season, including five goals. Despite being part of a low-scoring team, Ovechkin's impact on the Capitals is undeniable.

Boudreau said:

"Now, let's not forget he's leading the team in scoring. But, I mean, it's a low scoring team. He's 16 points. We'll see how it goes."

The NHL's all-time goals leaderboard paints a compelling picture of Ovechkin's legacy, with Gretzky's record of 894 goals standing as the ultimate milestone. As of now, Ovechkin holds the second position with an impressive 827 goals, firmly establishing himself among the hockey greats.

As Washington navigates the season with a 14-8-4 overall record and a 6-4-2 record on the road, the team's performance, and Ovechkin's pursuit of greatness, continue to captivate fans.