Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby sell most NHL jerseys this season

During his record-breaking 2022–23 season, Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals held the top-selling NHL jersey, according to Fanatics.

Alex Ovechkin led the NHL in jersey sales for the second-consecutive season this year. The Capitals also featured two new designs this season: their Reverse Retro sweaters with a blue, black, and bronze color scheme and their white Stadium Series sweaters made for their game at NC State.

Ovechkin shirts have consistently rated high in sales throughout his career. Due to the passing of his father, Ovechkin was unable to participate in that game, but his jersey was still available.

Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins were ranked second and third, respectively, in terms of the sales of NHL player jerseys. Two brand-new jersey designs were available to buy at this year's Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

Ovechkin broke records for the most goals with one organization, the most career goals scored on the road, and the most 40-goal seasons as he continued to work toward breaking Wayne Gretzky's 894-goal NHL career record.

Ovechkin finished the year with 822 goals in his career after passing Gordie Howe on December 23, 2022, to move into second place behind Wayne Gretzky in terms of goals scored.

Alex Ovechkin is one of the greatest goal-scorers of this century

Alex Ovechkin, who was selected by Washington with the first overall choice in the NHL Draft in 2004, has dedicated his career to making life difficult for rival goalies.

He scored two goals for the Capitals against the Blue Jackets on October 5, 2005, one of the most spectacular goals in NHL history against the Phoenix Coyotes on January 16, 2006, and finished his rookie season with 106 points (52 goals, 54 assists) to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie.

With the potential to surpass Wayne Gretzky's 894 goals for the top spot in NHL history, he is already the best goal scorer of the twenty-first century. On December 13, 2022, he had a hat trick for the Washington Capitals in a 7-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Centre. He became the third player in NHL history to reach 800 goals.

Ten days later, Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second place all-time with 802 points in a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets at Capital One Arena. When he scored a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Capital One Arena on March 21, 2023, he then overtook Gretzky with 13 to hold the record for the most 40-goal seasons in NHL history.

