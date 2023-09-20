Alex Ovechkin takes bold stand on NHL's controversial ban of pride warmup jerseys

One player who did not wear a Pride jersey last season was Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin. Many Russians did not take part in it, due to their country's beliefs and being scared for their family's safety.

The NHL later announced that they wouldn't have any more special warmup jerseys for special events or themes. Some of those jerseys included Hockey Fights Cancer, Military Appreciation Night, and Pride Night.

The Pride jerseys became the center of attention this year as several players didn't wear them during warmup. After that caused an issue, the NHL decided to get rid of themed jerseys, as commissioner Gary Bettman said it became a distraction.

Ahead of the 2023-24 NHL season, Ovechkin spoke to Russian news site Izvestia about the Pride jerseys no longer happening and said the following:

“Well, what can I say here? Well done. It would be like this everywhere.”

It's a bold take by Ovechkin that will no doubt see plenty of backlash from fans and the media. He could have opted to not say anything on the matter, but his comments will be subject to scrutiny ahead of the Washington Capitals media day.

Alex Ovechkin hoping to lead the Capitals back to the playoffs

Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals had a disappointing 2022 season, as Washington failed to make the playoffs.

Last season, Washington went 35-37-10 and finished 13th in the Eastern Conference. It was the first time the Capitals missed the playoffs since the 2013-14 season, and since then Washington won the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Alex Ovechkin is entering his 19th season in the NHL and that entire period has been spent with the Capitals, after being drafted first overall in 2004. Ovechkin has skated in 1,347 games, recording 822 goals, 663 assists, and 1,485 points.

The Russian will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, as he's a 13-time NHL All-Star, an Art Ross winner, and a nine-time Maurice Rocket Richard winner.