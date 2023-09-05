Alex Ovechkin weighs in on Ivan Fedotov's contract dispute after IIHF ruling

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has shared his thoughts on the ongoing contract dispute involving goaltender Ivan Fedotov. Currently, Fedotov remains in Russia, playing for the KHL's CSKA Moscow, despite an IIHF ruling that dictates he should be with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Alex Ovechkin expressed his support and well-wishes for Fedotov, who finds himself in a challenging situation overseas.

Alex Ovechkin stated in an interview with RIA Novosti, as translated by Yandex and DeepL.

"God willing, Ivan will be fine. We'll be sick and worried. We'll see."

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) made a ruling earlier this month, confirming the validity of Fedotov's entry-level contract with the Flyers, which he signed in 2022. As a result, Fedotov was given a two-week window to either join the Philadelphia Flyers and commence his NHL career, similar to his attempt a year ago, or secure his release from the contract.

However, Fedotov took neither of these actions, leading to a four-month suspension from playing in official national and international games during certain periods. It will start with CSKA's first game on September 1 and end on December 31.

Also, complications related to strained Russia-U.S. relations, the NHL's disconnection from Russia, and the lack of a transfer agreement between the NHL and KHL have impacted his transition. Fedotov's tumultuous journey, including military conscription and contract disputes, has created uncertainty around his future in professional hockey.

Despite the IIHF ruling, Fedotov remains in Russia and recently played for CSKA in their KHL season opener against Ak Bars. Following CKSA's defiance of the IIHF's ruling, the organization announced new sanctions and issued a statement addressing the situation.

Despite Alex Ovechkin's support, Fedotov's situation is far from worse

Ivan Fedotov's predicament has been unusual since signing his NHL entry-level contract and expressing his intention to leave. Last July, he faced detainment outside a St. Petersburg ice rink, allegedly for attempting to evade mandatory military service.

Subsequently, he was taken to a military enlistment office, where reports suggest he fell ill. His lawyer also raised concerns about his treatment, alleging that he was injected with foreign substances.

Following his hospitalization, Fedotov was sent to an Arctic Naval Base. Despite these setbacks, he eventually returned to hockey by signing a new deal with CSKA, a team closely associated with the Russian military.

Fedotov's situation remains complex, and it is yet to be seen how the ongoing dispute will be resolved, particularly given the defiance of the IIHF ruling by his current club, CSKA Moscow.