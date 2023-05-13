Veteran defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is allegedly the Edmonton Oilers' prime target. The Oilers have been making a concerted effort to finish their checks on multiple Vegas Golden Knights players.

However, Pietrangelo believes that the Oilers are targeting him specifically to the point that it warrants supplemental discipline.

He also hinted that some Oilers players have been embellishing, but he won't be laying on the ice like that. Instead, he'll play the game the way it needs to be played.

Pietrangelo said:

"It's pretty obvious what's going on. I mean, there's premeditated stuff, I'm pretty sure, coming at me,"

Pietrangelo had received a one-game suspension, which may have led to him uncharacteristically losing his composure. It was the first suspension of his 15-year NHL career.

"You know, I'm not going to lay on the ice like what's going on and we've been seeing," he said. "So, I'll get up and play the game the way it needs to be played."

Pietrangelo was notably cross-checked from behind into the boards moments before he slashed Leon Draisaitl, resulting in his one-game suspension.

Despite the Oilers' rough play, Pietrangelo believes that the overall feistiness of the series gives the Golden Knights more motivation to win.

He said:

"Oh yeah, absolutely," Pietrangelo said when asked if there's extra motivation. "I'm sure the rest of the guys do, too. I'm sure the guys had a little extra motivation last night. We're a tight group in there. We got each other's back. Sitting there last night watching the game, I was sweating. It's not fun to watch."

Pietrangelo leads the Golden Knights' defensemen in points and average time on ice during the playoffs, making his absence in Game 5 significant. He'll be back in the lineup for Game 6, where Vegas will have a chance to eliminate the Oilers. They can advance to the Western Conference Final for the fourth time in the franchise's six-year existence.

Alex Pietrangelo's one-game ban infuriated Ryan Whitney

Former NHL player Ryan Whitney recently voiced his displeasure with the NHL Player Safety's decision. Alex Pietrangelo of the Vegas Golden Knights and Darnell Nurse of the Edmonton Oilers received identical one-game suspensions. Speaking on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, Whitney expressed strong dissatisfaction with the ruling.

Whitney specifically criticized the NHL Player Safety's decision regarding Alex Pietrangelo's suspension, arguing that it should have been more severe. Alex Pietrangelo had received a penalty for a violent slash on Leon Draisaitl during Game 4, which led to his one-game suspension. Nurse, on the other hand, was suspended for his involvement in a fight with Nicolas Hague.

